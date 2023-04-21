A step-by-step guide to make the perfect seviyan kheer

Eid is a special time for celebration and joy, and one of the highlights of the festival is the food. Seviyan kheer also known as meethi seviyan is a traditional dessert that is often served during Eid. This delicious dessert is made from vermicelli noodles or seviyan cooked in milk and sugar, flavoured with cardamom, and garnished with nuts. However, for a healthier and more natural twist, we can replace the sugar with jaggery. So, let’s learn how to make seviyan kheer!

Jaggery is a natural sweetener made from sugarcane juice or palm sap. It is rich in minerals and antioxidants, making it a healthier alternative to white sugar. On the other hand, vermicelli, also known as seviyan, is a type of thin, long pasta made from wheat and is low in fat, making it a healthy option for those who are watching their fat intake. It is also a good source of essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and vitamin B-6, which are important for maintaining good health. Vermicelli is also easy to digest, and it is often recommended for people with digestive problems such as constipation and bloating.

How to make seviyan kheer?

Ingredients:

*1 cup vermicelli noodles (seviyan)

*1 liter milk

*1 cup jaggery powder

*2-3 green cardamom pods, crushed

*1 tablespoon ghee

*A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

*A few strands of saffron (optional)

Recipe:

Step 1

Heat ghee in a deep pan or pot. Add vermicelli noodles and roast them until golden brown. Keep stirring continuously to prevent burning.

Step 2

Add milk to the pan and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vermicelli noodles are cooked and the milk thickens.

Step 3

Add jaggery powder to the pan and mix well until it dissolves completely. Keep stirring until the kheer thickens to your desired consistency.

Step 4

Add crushed cardamom pods and saffron strands (if using) to the pan and mix well.

Step 5

Garnish with chopped nuts and serve hot or chilled.

Tips:

*Use full-fat milk for a creamier and richer kheer but if you want it to be healthier you can also use skimmed milk and it will taste just as delicious.

* Roast the vermicelli noodles until they turn golden brown to add a nutty flavor to the kheer.

* Use jaggery powder instead of solid jaggery for easier dissolving.

* You can add more or less jaggery powder as per your preference for sweetness.

Seviyan kheer with jaggery is a healthy and delicious dessert that can be enjoyed by everyone during Eid or any other special occasion. The use of natural sweetener not only adds a unique flavor but also makes it a guilt-free indulgence. So, try this recipe and surprise your loved ones with a tasty and healthy treat. Eid Mubarak!