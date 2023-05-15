A shopper left a Florida Publix without paying, cops say. She was packing pepper spray

A shopper on the Publix grocery store in Southwest Florida has been arrested for pepper-spraying an worker greater than a week after the incident befell. On May 3, the suspect was stuck on surveillance video strolling out of the grocery store without paying for a cart of things. When an worker attempted to prevent the crime within the parking zone, the suspect attacked the worker and drove away with the sufferer’s cellular phone that she ripped from the employee’s again pocket.

Fortunately, regardless of being sprayed with the noxious substance, the worker was ready to retrieve the products and has since recovered. Detectives had been ready to spot the suspect, Jazmin Nazario, 28, via guidelines and a thorough investigation facilitated by way of SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Nazario was arrested on May 11 and is going through fees of theft with a weapon and larceny.

