A sex trafficking case, a plea deal and a mother’s pain

SAN ANTONIO — Irma Reyes modified garments within the again seat of the pickup: skirt, tights, turtleneck, leather-based jacket. All black. She brushed her hair and pulled on heels as her husband drove their Chevy thru predawn darkness towards a courthouse loads of miles from house.

She sought after to seem assured — poised however hellbent. The outfit used to be supposed to let Texas prosecutors know simply what sort of bold mom they’d be crossing that morning.

Weeks previous, Reyes realized concerning the plea deal. State attorneys deliberate to let the 2 males charged with sex trafficking her daughter stroll loose.

She’d slightly been ready to consume or brush her enamel since, her thoughts racing: Why are they doing this? Can I am getting the pass judgement on to prevent it? Don’t they know my daughter issues?

Reyes’ daughter used to be 16 in 2017, when males she knew best as “Rocky” and “Blue” saved her and every other lady at a San Antonio motel the place males paid to have sex with them. Now, the circumstances in opposition to Rakim Sharkey and Elijah Teel — the boys police known because the traffickers — have observed years of extend, a parade of prosecutors, an aborted trial and, in the end, a stark retreat by means of the federal government.

They are amongst hundreds of circumstances beneath a cloud of disorder on the workplace of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose felony troubles come with a prison investigation by means of Justice Department officers in Washington. Trafficking circumstances specifically have come beneath scrutiny and forged doubt on how the company, which fights court docket battles affecting other people a long way past Texas, makes use of hundreds of thousands of state tax bucks on a subject matter that Republican leaders trumpet as a precedence whilst attacking Democrats’ strategy to border safety.

For Reyes, her daughter, and different sufferers and households, the politics take a backseat to their pain. To them, the plea deal is a case find out about in how the company’s troubles are undercutting justice for inclined sufferers.

A spokeswoman for the legal professional basic’s workplace, Kristen House, declined to reply to questions concerning the deal, the movements of prosecutors, and different main points of the case involving Reyes’ daughter.

“It’s like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” Reyes advised The Associated Press.

______

The case used to be able for trial years sooner than that January day Reyes and her husband made their solution to the San Antonio courthouse, mentioned Kirsta Leeburg Melton.

“You will not find a stronger corroborated case,” mentioned Melton, who oversaw the legal professional basic’s human trafficking unit till overdue 2019 and now runs the Institute to Combat Trafficking. “And I’m sick. It’s wrong.”

In the courthouse, Reyes’ abdomen churned as she considered the deal for the 2 males: 5 years of probation. The authentic fees carried attainable sentences of many years in jail.

“I need to puke,” mentioned Reyes, 45, her heels clicking down the hallway to the toilet.

Inside the crowded court, she waited on a again bench for hours, looking at other people charged with drug crimes and drunken using draw harsher sentences.

One of the defendants walked in and sat for a whilst at the identical bench. Just one particular person separated them, however he appeared to not acknowledge Reyes. She squeezed her husband’s hand.

When the pass judgement on were given to their case, she summarized its twists and turns: years misplaced to the pandemic, delays because of “turnover in the attorney general’s office,” days of testimony ultimate 12 months just for a number of other people to catch COVID-19 and urged a mistrial.

A protection legal professional for Sharkey mentioned his consumer used to be in a “strong position” for acquittal however would settle for the deal to place the case in the back of him. Reyes listened in disbelief as the brand new prosecutor advised the pass judgement on that Reyes’ daughter — now a 22-year-old with whom she assists in keeping up a stable circulation of textual content messages — used to be “on the run.”

Sharkey and Teel pleaded “no contest” to irritated promotion of prostitution. The pass judgement on, Velia Meza, sentenced the boys to seven years of probation, in spite of prosecutors recommending 5, including that they’d be strictly supervised however wouldn’t need to check in as sex offenders.

Then, it used to be Reyes’ flip. Meza would permit a sufferer have an effect on observation.

Reyes walked slowly to the entrance of the court docket, clutching her handwritten observation. She considered her daughter: a stunning soul who blasts Beyoncé and loves her canines, a fighter who overcame a life of struggles to get sober, a lady who took the witness stand simply months previous in opposition to the person charged with trafficking her.

Reyes reached the ready bailiff. She took the microphone.

____

Reyes’ daughter misplaced a brother when she used to be younger. Then her estranged father died. She used to be bullied in class.

The AP is withholding the younger lady’s title, in step with its coverage to steer clear of figuring out sufferers of sexual attack and different such crimes. Reyes advised AP she spoke about this tale along with her daughter, who didn’t wish to remark or be interviewed at once.

Reyes mentioned that as a lady, her daughter would run clear of the huge circle of relatives’s South Texas house. By her teenagers, she began the usage of medicine and getting mental care throughout the juvenile justice device. In September 2017, she used to be despatched to a rehabilitation middle.

Court information display it used to be best days after Reyes’ daughter and every other lady ran clear of rehab that their pictures have been marketed on-line for “dates” out of a motel room off the interstate. They met “Blue” outdoor a motel, the place they could not have the funds for a night time’s keep. He offered them to “Rocky.” The pair rented the women a room, helped arrange conferences with males who’d pay for sex, and amassed part the cash on the finish of on a daily basis, in line with the information.

Reyes’ daughter later testified that after one of the crucial males hit her, she were given scared and referred to as her mother. Reyes discovered the telephone quantity marketed on Backpages, a classifieds site later close down by means of legislation enforcement. She referred to as police; officials discovered the women on the motel that night time.

Ten days after working away, Reyes’ daughter used to be in a juvenile lockup speaking to a detective who would spend months monitoring down the boys.

“We’re able to get the surveillance video. We were able to get room receipts. We were able to get cellphones, which were extracted for data,” detective Manuel Anguiano advised AP. “I don’t think I’ve ever worked a case that had more evidence.”

Several individuals who labored at the case advised AP they have been outraged by means of the legal professional basic’s workplace’s ultimate solution.

“It’s absolutely an unfortunate outcome,” mentioned Cara Pierce, who oversaw the company’s human trafficking unit till August 2022. “This was a triable case when I left.”

Sharkey’s legal professional, Jason Goss, maintains the jury would have acquitted his consumer however advised AP he had no selection however to plead no contest to the decreased fee since the attainable sentence of 25 years to lifestyles used to be too dangerous. Teel’s legal professional, Brian Powers, did not reply to telephone messages and emails looking for remark.

After getting out of the detention facility, Reyes’ daughter lived clear of house for a whilst, then returned to her mom’s space on a quiet, residential block.

She slightly left her spartan bed room, Reyes mentioned, and couldn’t discuss what had came about. Reyes in flip were given nervous when her daughter used to be round males. They have shyed away from crowds.

Reyes coaxed her again into the sector. She introduced her treats – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Limón Lays – and the e book “Women Who Run with the Wolves.”

Gradually, they ventured out, taking morning walks in a nature keep, looking at the birds whilst consuming lunch in Reyes’ automotive. But the younger lady nonetheless had panic assaults, infrequently shutting herself in the toilet.

That’s the place she used to be when Connie Spence, a prosecutor who signed directly to the case in summer time 2020, arrived to speak, Reyes mentioned. Spence were given down at the ground, talking evenly because the younger lady hyperventilated.

After that, Reyes mentioned, her daughter started weekly counseling. She began volunteering at a library and museum. She reenrolled in class and, ultimate June, mom and daughter drove in combination to San Antonio to testify.

“They built a bond somehow,” Reyes mentioned. “Connie gave her hope.”

On the witness stand, Reyes’ daughter struggled to respire and had problem recalling main points from years sooner than. But over hours of testimony she recounted how she got here to be having sex on the motel to pay “Rocky.” She testified that he got mad after she spoke to other men there, taking her into a room and hitting her across the face.

Asked to identify “Rocky,” the young woman pointed across the courtroom at Sharkey.

___

Four days later, Reyes and her daughter were relaxing in the summer heat on their patio when Spence called to tell them the judge had declared a mistrial because four people in the courtroom caught COVID-19.

They told themselves testifying would be easier the second time. All three women agreed to go back to court as many times as needed.

But it would be the last time they spoke to Spence.

She left the attorney general’s office the following month, according to personnel files obtained under public records laws. Spence’s resignation letter gives no reason. She didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Spence left amid a wave of seasoned prosecutors quitting over practices they said were meant to slant legal work, reward loyalists and drum out dissent. The next month, the office dropped a separate series of trafficking and child sexual assault cases after losing track of one of the victims.

In October, Reyes was introduced to new lead lawyer James Winters — the last of eight prosecutors to handle the case for the attorney general’s office, court records show. Reyes said her daughter told Winters she would testify again.

The lawyer later asked that the case be postponed again, but the judge refused. Reyes didn’t hear from prosecutors again until early January, when Winters called about the plea deal. It was a couple weeks after her daughter had left home.

In the silence, she’d grown pessimistic about the case. They had a fight, Reyes said. The young woman went to stay with a friend’s family.

Reyes worried about her daughter and whether she might turn to old habits. She spent Christmas with the family, but left soon after.

Still, a victim’s advocate told prosecutors that Reyes could get her daughter to court, internal office messages obtained by AP show. Reyes doesn’t understand why Winters later told the judge her daughter was “on the run.”

Winters, who referred emailed questions to an attorney general’s spokesman, submitted his resignation letter three weeks after appearing in court for the plea deal, which was first reported by Texas Public Radio.

___

In San Antonio, Reyes clutched her jacket around her shoulders as she reached the front of the courtroom and took the microphone for her victim impact statement.

She’d spent lunch writing out what she wanted to say, but rage got the better of her planning. She looked at the men accused of trafficking her daughter and two other girls, at the lawyers flanking their clients, at men who’d also gotten probation on charges of soliciting and paying the girls for sex.

Reyes began speaking quietly, the statement still crumpled under her jacket.

“Rakim, can you look at me?” she said, as Sharkey examined his hands. “You have daughters. Going on your third. Exactly the number of victims.”

She told one of the men who’d paid for sex that she’s glad his family left him.

And she gestured at Winters, the prosecutor. “He doesn’t represent me. I represent myself right now. I’m not afraid of you.”

Reyes spoke for nearly five minutes, her voice rising as she turned to face the courtroom and beseeched people who were being trafficked to come forward.

“There are victims out there that this minute are being pimped by these types of guys, this type of trash,” she said. “And the trash is supposed to be disposed. But they’re lucky today.”

Reyes’ voice broke.

“What these people do to their victims — nothing will ever fix that,” she said. “We just try to hold on.”

___

Reyes cried on the way home, but the drive otherwise passed in silence. Her husband, who doesn’t speak much English, hadn’t followed everything in court. Reyes didn’t know how to explain.

She also didn’t know how to tell her daughter, who’d already lost hope the men would go to prison.

Reyes wanted her to come home, to talk in person. But her daughter’s bedroom was empty.

Reyes felt isolated and got little rest, with violent nightmares. She kept the blinds drawn. She struggled to breathe and fantasized about feeling nothing.

Two days after the hearing, Reyes sat alone in her bedroom, where crosses line the walls. She felt abandoned by the prosecutors, by the judge, by her family, by God. She thought about how she would take her own life. The idea seemed soothing. Her thoughts grew specific. But then she thought of her children and called a crisis hotline.

“I just swim into my thoughts,” she said. “It’s like a big ocean once you let your mind wander. But pulling yourself back up, that’s where I have to be aware that I don’t dive too deep.”

Reyes turned 46 the next week. She spent her birthday at the doctor’s office. She cried uncontrollably. The doctor prescribed anti-anxiety medicine.

Reyes is in therapy. She’s signed up for dance classes and walks her dogs in the nature preserve, hoping her daughter will join them soon.

She’s still grasping for closure. Reyes filed complaints with the attorney general’s office, the state bar association and the U.S. Department of Justice, although none will reopen the criminal case. Perhaps her best hope from the legal system is a civil lawsuit that she hopes her daughter will one day be ready to bring.

She and her daughter talk more lately. Their texts are filled with worry but also jokes and photos.

One day, Reyes’ son shook her awake at 3 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy was on the phone and said her daughter had called 911 having a panic attack; she said she wanted to go home.

I’ve lived this before, Reyes thought. She asked the deputy to wait with her daughter.

Then she pulled on shoes, climbed into the pickup and drove out into the night.

____

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

____

Associated Press photographer Eric Gay and videojournalist Lekan Oyekanmi contributed to this record.