A Reporter Investigated Sexual Misconduct. Then the Attacks Began.

One drizzly Saturday in May final yr, a narrow guy in a blue raincoat approached a area in the Boston suburb of Melrose. It used to be simply ahead of 6 a.m., and nobody used to be round. The guy took out a can of crimson spray paint and scrawled “JUST THE BEGINNING!” on the facet of the white area. Then he hurled a brick via a big window and sprinted away.

The area belonged to Lauren Chooljian, a journalist at New Hampshire Public Radio. Hours previous, her folks’ house in New Hampshire were vandalized, too — for the 2d time in a month. Weeks previous, her editor’s house had additionally been attacked.

The vandal’s three-word message in crimson would end up correct. What began as a string of vandalism incidents has mushroomed over the previous yr right into a bare-knuckle prison brawl with vital implications for the First Amendment.

Attacks on reporters in the United States have turn into not unusual. Last yr, the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker identified 41 reporters who have been bodily assaulted. In one excessive case, a Nevada baby-kisser used to be charged with murdering a reporter investigating him.