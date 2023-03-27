A North Wind Blowing; Monday Cold Front Moving In

Monday can be a tad cooler with highs into the upper-60s to mid-70s. A reinforcing chilly entrance will result in low rain probabilities through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday can be rather cooler with highs into the mid-60s.

The subsequent shot at fashionable showers and thunderstorms can be Thursday into Friday as a potent typhoon device strikes into the world. Some of the storms might be sturdy to critical overdue week.

Latest Forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to most commonly cloudy and delicate with a 20% likelihood of showers, p.m. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partially sunny and cooler. Low: 50. High: 66. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably gentle. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 40% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 75. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 40% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: S/SW 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY (APRIL BEGINS): Mostly to partially sunny and delicate. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to most commonly cloudy and heat. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and delicate. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and delicate. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.