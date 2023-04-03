A man shoots two outside bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are soliciting for the general public’s lend a hand in figuring out a man who shot and wounded two different males on Thursday, March 23 within the patio of a bar in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Police say at round 10 p.m., a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy had been within the patio of Beach Bar, positioned at 6920 Delta. The two males had been there to pick out up the 20-year-old’s father, consistent with Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Officials say a male suspect who used to be armed with a shotgun then approached the two males from the automobile parking space and fired more than one occasions “from a distance”.

Officials upload the two males had been wounded and had been then pushed to a neighborhood clinic with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the suspect is in his past due teenagers to early 20’s.

Anyone with any information at the id of this individual must name Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or consult with on-line www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will stay nameless, and in case your tip ends up in an arrest, chances are you’ll qualify for a money praise.