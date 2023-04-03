A game-changing weekend for women’s college basketball, plus how UConn, San Diego State took different paths

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE LSU TIGERS

Back within the Elite Eight, LSU gamers drew rings with black markers to state their intentions: They were not there to win a couple of video games. They had been there to win all of it.

The Tigers made excellent on their daring proclamation in record-setting model, defeating Iowa, 102-85, within the identify recreation to say this system’s first championship.

The 102 issues are a women’s championship listing.

LSU went 11-for-17 (64.7%) from 3 after going 7-for-38 (18.4%) from deep within the prior 3 video games.

Angel Reese completed with 15 issues, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. It was once her record-breaking thirty fourth double-double of the season , and she or he earned the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Reese was once some distance from on my own regardless that: Jasmine Carson had 22 issues (21 within the first part) after no longer scoring within the earlier 3 video games, Alexis Morris had 21 issues (19 in the second one part) and LaDazhia Williams had 20 (10 in every part).

It’s that closing bullet level that stands proud. When Reese struggled with early fouls, Carson got here out of nowhere to offer an enormous spice up within the Tigers’ record-setting 59-point first part. In the second one part, when LSU needed to shut it out towards Iowa famous person Caitlin Clark (30 issues) and Iowa’s explosive offense, Morris took over. Williams was once a steadying drive right through.

Leading the rate was once trainer Kim Mulkey, who now has 4 titles. Only Geno Auriemma (11) and Pat Summitt (8) have extra, however Mulkey is the primary women’s trainer ever to win a identify at two faculties (Baylor, LSU). The Tigers arrived in complete drive in 12 months two below Mulkey, neatly forward of time table, writes our Isabel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez: “Angel Reese — who transferred from Maryland last season — said she trusted Mulkey could take her game to another level, but she was still surprised by how the season ended on Sunday. ‘I had so many goals coming into LSU, but I didn’t think I was going to win a national championship within my first year at LSU,’ she said. ‘I’m just happy for this team. Coach Mulkey, I appreciate you. I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity to play under you and get better.'”

For extra at the win:

This capped a really exceptional match. There had been massive upsets, past due drama and Clark’s record-setting run. It was once a lovely, game-changing previous few weeks for the game of women’s college basketball, and with Clark, Reese, Paige Bueckers and a variety of different stars returning, the longer term could be very vibrant.

Let’s simply hope we do not get the ones refs, like, ever once more.

Honorable mentions

And no longer this kind of excellent morning for…

THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The Trail Blazers, not too long ago eradicated from playoff competition, are enjoying with out…

Their main scorer ( Damian Lillard )

) Their second-leading scorer ( Anfernee Simons )

) Their third-leading scorer ( Jerami Grant )

) Their fourth-leading scorer ( Jusuf Nurkic )

) Their fifth-leading scorer (Cam Reddish)

Entering Sunday, that they had misplaced 5 directly and 11 of 12. The Timberwolves, then again, are right in the thick of the play-in race in the West and have everything to play for.

But Portland beat Minnesota, 107-105, on Sunday as 19.5-point underdogs, the largest upset since at least 1995 — as far back as our data goes.

Let’s not mince words here: This is an atrocious loss. The Timberwolves have lost three straight and blown double-digit leads in each. The only good news is both the Thunder and Mavericks lost, so Minnesota remains ninth in the West, one game ahead of Oklahoma City and two ahead of Dallas.

Not so honorable mentions

How UConn and San Diego State took different paths to title game 🏀



Getty Images



One got here at the buzzer. The other got here via domination after domination. San Diego State and UConn may have taken different paths, but they’re both 40 minutes away from a national title.

Lamont Butler‘s buzzer beater led the Aztecs over Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Saturday, the first true buzzer beater of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

UConn didn’t make things as dramatic, leading by as much as 20 and eventually winning 72-59 over Miami. The 13-point win is the Huskies’ smallest this Tournament.

Looking to tonight: Do the Aztecs have a chance? Our Kyle Boone broke down the game into several categories, and they have an advantage in one area. As for his pick, though? He’s rolling with the Huskies.

Boone: “No team during this year’s NCAA Tournament has been able to touch UConn, and if I’m throwing down some cheddar on a potential outcome Monday, it’s on betting that trend continues. … SDSU has a viable defense that could give UConn trouble, and its size matches up well with the Huskies’ front line, but the inside-out balance and depth of this Dan Hurley-coached club is drubbing teams — and SDSU may be next. Pick: UConn -7.5“

Here’s more…

MLB Power Rankings: Astros still on top ⚾



USATSI



Opening Day and Opening Weekend have come and gone, but if you missed any of the action, don’t worry: Matt Snyder’s first in-season Power Rankings of the year are here.

Here’s the top five:

1. Astros (prev: 1)

(prev: 1) 2. Yankees (prev: 5)

(prev: 5) 3. Braves (prev: 3)

(prev: 3) 4. Padres (prev: 2)

(prev: 2) 5. Rays (prev: 8)

The biggest riser, though, was one of three undefeated teams left, along with the Rays and Twins.

Snyder: “Rangers: Encouraging start, other than Jacob deGrom being knocked around the yard. For now we’ll assume that was a one-off, which makes the opening series a success.”

The Phillies, on the wrong end of the Rangers’ sweep, were the biggest fallers, going from ninth to 18th. Yikes! Good thing there’s 159 games to go. Deep breaths, Philly fans.

Here’s what else stood out from the first four days.

NBA, NBPA agree to new collective bargaining agreement 🏀

The NBA and the players association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that runs for seven years, with an opt-out option one year before expiration.

Here are the key details:

The in-season tournament! It could start next season and will feature regular-season pool play and an eight-team, single-elimination championship.

It could start next season and will feature regular-season pool play and an eight-team, single-elimination championship. Individual player awards and honors include a 65-game minimum for eligibility — an attempt to fix the league’s load management issues.

Players are no longer prohibited from using marijuana.

Lowering the minimum draft age remains on hold .

You can see more details from the deal here, unless you’re Draymond Green, who is not a fan of the agreement.

What we’re watching Monday 📺

🏀 Men’s National Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn, 9:20 p.m. on CBS