A friendship with Tom Brady, ripping LeBron James and much more… Donald Trump in the sports world

Donald Trump is embroiled in an historical second of the United States, turning into the first President to ever be indicted.

It could also be simple to put out of your mind the forty fifth President used to be as soon as simply a billionaire actual property developer and host of The Apprentice.

The looming Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election is many stuff to many of us, together with the ones in the sports sphere.

Before transferring into politics and profitable the 2016 election, Trump used to be one thing of an ordinary throughout wearing sectors — frequently concerned in some capability with the WWE, professional golfing and the NFL, amongst others.

With that in thoughts, Dailymail.com has dived deep into the archives to deliver you a few of the maximum memorable moments involving No. 45 and the sports world.

Donald J. Trump might now be political large, even though he used to be as soon as frequently concerned in U.S. sports

Donald J. Trump – Dallas Cowboys Owner?!

Long prior to turning into President, Trump famously attempted and failed to buy NFL franchises on a number of events, together with the Cowboys.

First in 1981, with the Baltimore Colts and maximum not too long ago with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

In 1984, Trump published he will have purchased America’s Team for ‘$40 million or $50 million’ when then-owner Clint Murchison Jr. introduced his intent to promote.

The actual property magnate concept higher. ‘I think sorry for the deficient man who’s going to shop for the Dallas Cowboys,’ he told the New York Times in 1984.

The ‘deficient man’ used to be Bum Bright for a reported $85m. He then offered the franchise to Trump’s good friend, Jerry Jones, in 1989 for $140m.

‘It’s a no-win scenario for him, as a result of if he wins, neatly, so what, they have gained thru the years, and if he loses, which turns out most likely as a result of they are having troubles, he will be recognized to the world as a loser,’ Trump stated.

Dallas at the moment are estimated to be price $8billion, according to an August Forbes report.

Trump’s good friend Jerry Jones (R) purchased the Dallas Cowboys 5 years after he determined in opposition to it

A one-time baseball prodigy?

While at the New York Military Academy, Trump used to be an athletic drive in line with his former baseball trainer.

Trump used to be on the varsity baseball, football and soccer groups – however it sort of feels the diamond is the place he flourished maximum.

‘He used to be slightly the athlete,’ Major Theodore Dobias, Trump’s baseball trainer at the NYMA instructed Dailymail.com in 2015.

‘He used to be the first baseman on the baseball staff. He did neatly sufficient that he used to be scouted through the Boston Red Sox, a trainer at West Point and the Philadelphia Phillies.’

According to the 1964 NYMA Yearbook, which lists his house as Jamaica in Queens, NY, Trump rose from the rank of personal in his first yr to captain in his ultimate yr, when he used to be additionally a senior member of the personnel of the sports staff. Trump is in the center on the entrance row

The forty fifth President along the former first woman, Melania, at the 2021 MLB World Series

Trump vs. NBA

During his time period as President, the former Apprentice host savaged the NBA for its common intertwinement of politics and social reasons in the Association.

In the wake of George Floyd’s demise, avid gamers started kneeling and dressed in Black Lives Matter t-shirts, in addition to taking different stances in conjunction with the NBA.

Trump used to be at all times a staunch defender on the nationwide anthem and the flag, and as such took purpose at the Association.

‘I feel it is disgraceful,’ Trump stated on FOX & Friends in August of 2020. ‘It’s no longer appropriate to me, once I see them kneeling I simply flip off the sport.’

‘People are bored with looking at the extremely political @NBA. Basketball scores are WAY down, and they would possibly not be coming again,’ he tweeted September 1, 2020. ‘I’m hoping soccer and baseball are looking at and finding out as a result of the similar factor will probably be taking place to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!’

LeBron James and Donald Trump have had constantly differing critiques right through contemporary years

‘They have sufficient politics with guys like me,’ Trump stated. They are not looking for extra as they’re going up for the shot. There used to be a nastiness about the NBA the means it used to be achieved, too. The NBA is hassle. Big hassle. Bigger hassle than they perceive.’

LeBron James and Trump aren’t every different’s largest fanatics, with James many times criticizing Trump right through his presidency and past.

In May of remaining yr, the former President sounded off at James right through a Nebraska rally, querying whether or not he had regarded as transitioning whilst discussing that specific factor in sports.

‘I do not like Lebron James…. I love Michael Jordan much higher. But I’d move as much as Lebron James, it’s not relevant, I’d say ‘LeBron, did you ever have any need to be a girl?’

‘Because what I’d love you to do is celebrity on my staff that I’m build up.’

President Trump calls NBA avid gamers “disgraceful” for kneeling right through anthem, implies that he is achieved extra for the black neighborhood than Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/C5YJW3pAps — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 5, 2020

USFL Ownership

For 3 years, Trump owned a soccer franchise – the USFL’s New Jersey Generals – till the league folded in 1986.

The short-lived spring soccer league had preliminary luck till it attempted to rival the mighty NFL in the fall.

According to Jeff Pearlman, creator of ‘Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL’, that tale is pushed in large part through Trump and his need to possess an NFL franchise.

‘Everything used to be about an NFL staff to him,’ Pearlman stated of Trump, who has known as protesting avid gamers ‘sons of b******’ and urged they will have to be suspended.

The USFL existed best in brief from 1983 till 1986, taking part in 3 18-game seasons right through that point and helped catapult the careers of gridiron greats Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, and Doug Flutie.

According to Pearlman, Trump’s preliminary plan used to be to have the USFL fold and the NFL soak up the Generals as a selection franchise. However, right through a gathering with then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in New York City’s Pierre Hotel in 1984, that plan used to be foiled.

‘He principally stated to Rozelle,’ Pearlman defined, ”I do not in point of fact give a s*** about the USFL. I would like an NFL staff. What do I’ve to do to get in the NFL?”

‘Rozelle stated to him, “As long as I’m the commissioner, you’re never going to have a team,” Pearlman continued. ‘He didn’t trust him. He thought he was a scumbag. He didn’t say, “I feel you are a scumbag,” but Rozelle made his feelings toward Trump very well known. [Rozelle] also made them well known during the trial when he testified.’

Before he was President, Donald Trump was the high-spending owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker (pictured) signed a personal service deal worth millions with the team’s previous owner, which was transferred to Trump

The New Jersey Generals (red) were owned by Trump during the days of the now-defunct USFL

Trump vs. Brittney Griner

Since regaining her freedom in a prisoner-swap for Russian convicted arms dealer, Viktor Bout, Griner has been largely celebrated.

Though, former President Trump is no fan of Griner – who once said the WNBA should not play the national anthem – nor the terms in which enabled her to return to the United States.

‘What kind of deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for the man known as ‘The Merchant of Death’ … what a stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!’ he said on Truth Social, the day of her release.

Before the deal was agreed upon, Trump described the WNBA All-Star as a ‘potentially spoiled person.’

‘She knew you do not move there loaded up with medicine, and she admitted it,’ Trump stated in September on Clay & Buck.

‘[Bout] absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.’

The former President was unequivocally opposed to the prisoner-exchange for Brittney Griner

A friendship with Tom Brady

Famously, Brady was spotted to have a Make America Great Again hat in his locker while a member of the New England Patriots.

‘He sent it to me via [Robert Kraft],’ Brady said in September 2015 on Boston radio station WEEI. ‘He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times.

‘So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to R.K.K. (Kraft) a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker.

‘I mean it’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.’

Trump revealed at a July 2016 New Hampshire rally that the seven-time Super Bowl man had voted for him in the presidential election vs. Hillary Clinton.

Reporters noticed Tom Brady’s MAGA hat (PICTURED: upper right) in his locker during 2015

Trump stopped to talk to Brady prior to the start of a game at Gillette Stadium, in January 2004

Though, Brady’s song on Trump has modified right through the years. Namely, he skipped the Patriots talk over with to the White House in 2017 and published to Variety in 2022 he and the ex-President have not spoken ‘in numerous years.’

Brady cited ‘personal family matters’ after missing Trump’s Patriots invite. For that matter, Brady also missed a previous trip to the Oval Office during the Obama years.

He did, however, attend the Bucs’ White House visit in 2021 following their Super Bowl LV victory, and even cracked a few jokes about the most recent election.

‘Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?’ Brady laughed.

‘I understand that,’ Biden responded, laughing with Brady.

Brady skipped the Patriots’ White House visit in April 2017, citing ‘personal family matters’

Brady and Trump were known to play golf together prior to the latter’s move into politics

Colin Kaepernick’s ‘disgraceful’ act

‘I feel it is a horrible factor,’ Trump instructed KIRO radio’s Dori Monson in 2016. ‘And perhaps he will have to discover a nation that works higher for him, let him check out. It would possibly not occur,’

‘What is he doing is disgraceful. Is he starting yet or is he still a second string quarterback?’ Trump said on Fox News’ ‘O’Reilly Factor’ at the time.

‘He’s making a tremendous amount of money. He is living the American dream. He’s trying to make a point. But I don’t think he is making it the correct way.

‘If I’m in that position, I would be a lot different than the way they are treating him right now. That I can tell you,’ Trump said. ‘I think what he is doing is very bad for the spirit of the country.’

After years of criticizing Kaepernick’s protests Trump said in 2020 the longtime free agent should get another chance ‘if he deserves it.’

‘I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.’

He did add; ‘When the national anthem plays, and our flag — the great American flag — is raised, you should not be kneeling. You should be standing, ideally with your hand on your heart, or saluting, but they should not be kneeling.’

After years of criticizing the protests that Colin Kaepernick started in 2016 to address racism, President Donald Trump is now saying the embattled free agent should get another chance, ‘if he deserves it.’ Kaepernick has continued training in hopes of making an NFL comeback

Baseball’s Bocelli

In what may be a forgotten moment for many, No. 45 belted out baseball’s unofficial anthem during the 2000 MLB season while at Wrigley.

Alongside then-girlfriend, Melania, Trump took to the microphone – as has been custom for celebrities at the Cubs’ ballpark.

His now-wife also sung alongside, but unsurprisingly the Don was firmly center stage.

In an otherwise flawless rendition, Trump forgot to alter the rendition as is needed, singing ‘home team’ instead of ‘Cubbies.’

Trump also threw out the first pitch as the Cubs played against city rivals, the White Sox.

Trump speaking with ex-Cubs baseball star Sammy Sosa during his visit to Wrigley Field

WWE’s ‘Battle of the Billionaires’

Trump had been on the periphery of the WWE action with his Atlantic City, NJ. plaza hosting several WrestleMania shows and was seen in the front row at various events.

Though, in 2007 Trump became an in-ring figure, beefing with Vince McMahon, emanating from interrupting the WWE chairman showering the arena with what looked to be tens of thousands of dollars from the rafters of an arena.

The pair did not face off in the ring, but the two had each hand-picked a wrestler, with the loser suffering humiliation in the form of a shaved head.

Trump laid the wood on McMahon despite not being a competitor, clotheslining McMahon during the match.

In 2009, Trump bought Monday Night RAW from McMahon before selling it back to the longtime CEO at double the price.

The former President was inducted to the celebrity faction of the WWE Hall of Fame, in 2013, for his contributions to the pro wrestling juggernaut.

Playing with Tiger to accusations of cheating

Trump has long been involved in the golf world, whether it be to playing with the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, or owning a litany of golf courses.

Throughout the years, PGA, LPGA and LIV Golf tournaments have been held at Trump-owned courses.

The 45th President told Fox Sports Radio in 2020 he had shot ‘low 70s quite a bit’ on the Winged Foot Golf Club, home of the U.S. Open that year.

Rick Reilly, a former Sports Illustrated columnist who once played a round with Trump, said the President lied about his score, took unwarranted mulligans, and even credited himself for others’ shots.

‘To say “Donald Trump cheats” is like saying “Michael Phelps swims,”‘ Reilly wrote in his book, ‘Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.’

Trump presented Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the capital in 2019

The former Commander-in-Chief pictured in his customary golfing attire earlier this year

Writing for the Sunday Times magazine in 2019, Riley claimed caddies had given Trump the nickname ‘Pele’ as a result of he would frequently kick the ball to reinforce his lie.

Trump, who has faced scrutiny for the amount of time he spends golfing, has previously denied cheating.

Riley also took issue with Trump’s claim at the time that he was a 2.8 handicap. ‘If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter,’ he wrote.

LIV Golf played at Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster in July of 2022, here Trump is seen with LIV CEO Greg Norman (CR) and the governor of Saudi Arabia’s PIF Yasir Al-Rumayyan (L)

Ridiculing Dr. Fauci’s first pitch

Trump made fun of his longtime adversary, Dr. Anthony Fauci – the divisive former Chief Medical Advisor to the President – for one of the worst first pitches ever seen.

Fauci took to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals Opening game of the 2020 season.

Naturally, The Don all too happily shared his opinion on Fauci’s lack of athletic prowess, while also mocking his Nationals mask.

‘Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing,’ Trump tweeted in October 2020.

‘Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball!’

‘He is a better baseball pitcher than he is predicting what to do with people’s health,” Trump instructed The Federalist in December 2021.

For what it is price Trump has, in instances long past through, been mocked on social media for being pictured with an unflattering expression when he threw a primary pitch prior to the Red Sox performed the New York Yankees in 2006.

Trump and former Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci don’t get alongside