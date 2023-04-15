A Florida mother’s fight to get justice for daughter

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A grieving mom is talking out and making an attempt to get justice for her daughter, who died in a automobile crash on Christmas Eve of 2021. The one that was once using was once below the affect, and the Florida Highway Patrol wishes your lend a hand in monitoring the suspect down.

“She loved life and she loved everything in it: animals, trees, nature. She just loved to live,” mentioned Marion Areizaga, who’s nonetheless grieving over the lack of her daughter. “She did a lot of volunteer work for Feed the Children.”

18-year-old Angelina Anderson, in conjunction with every other lady, have been killed when Jerrod James crashed into the Golden Link Hotel in Kissimmee. We’re posting his photograph as a result of he’s sought after for fees together with vehicular murder and DUI manslaughter.

Crimeline

“He killed my baby,” mentioned Areizaga.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for Jerrod’s arrest in December of 2022, nearly a yr after the coincidence took place. There’s additionally a praise of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. “He’s destroyed so many lives and we need justice for both families,” mentioned Areizaga.

FHP informed ABC Action News they’ve made a number of failed makes an attempt to arrest him at his house in Haines City. They additionally informed us the remaining verified intelligence places him out of state. We made up our minds to glance into Jerrod’s document and it seems he’s been arrested 16 occasions simply in Polk County.

“Impaired driving is a violent crime that can affect any person and any given time, regardless of who you are, what kind of car you’re in. It doesn’t pick or choose who it affects,” mentioned Larry Coggins with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Coggins urges other people to take note the possible penalties of using below the affect and to have a plan in position in the event that they intend on ingesting. “So, simply, designated driver, use rideshare, make a plan, have a good time, but get home safely,” mentioned Coggins.

FHP is calling for the general public’s lend a hand. If you’ve got any information in that may lead to Jerrod’s arrest, name this quantity 1-800-423-8477.