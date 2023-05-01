A First Look Inside The ACM Awards

This year’s American County Music Awards are going to be something never seen before, but Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosting is just the beginning. The two-hour, non-stop show will be streamed on Prime Video and Twitch for fans across the country.

“This is going to be one of the biggest and best shows we’ve ever done,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside told a group of reporters, including Local Profile, via Zoom.

Whiteside explained that the move back to Frisco was a no-brainer. The last time the show was in North Texas was in 2015 and relocated to Vegas and Nashville for several years. But now it’s back bigger and better than ever.

Whiteside also expects the show to come back to Frisco in the future. He shared that as long as the awards prove successful and everything goes smoothly, the ACM awards might have their new home in the North Texas city, especially with the help of the city of Frisco and the city council staff.

“It takes a very large team to put this together,” Whiteside said. “As soon as this year is over we start working on next year.”

This year, a brand new set will move into The Star and will feature massive screens, high-end equipment and multiple stages. Whiteside explains that even though the venue is the size of a football field, the show will be an intimate experience for guests.

The 58th ACM Awards will be live on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. If you are unable to attend the event in person, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whiteside explained that events will take place all week leading up to the show.

Free activities and concerts can be found throughout The Star. The ACM Country Kickoff will feature a Coors beer garden, food trucks, country-themed photo opportunities, ACM Awards show merchandise, and activations by a host of partners, including ACM Lifting Lives, Amazon Music, Ashley HomeStore, Kendra Scott, Lucchese, North Texas Ford and Visit Frisco.

The ACM also announced today the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, including numerous ACM Award nominees. Artists performing live include ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominees Dylan Scott and Nate Smith; ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominees Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters and many more.

Dolly! All Access was announced to open for guests to shop limited edition merchandise, Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys and accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big (Penguin Random House) children’s book. The star’s upcoming rock album can be pre-ordered, featuring red carpet step and repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot, exclusive merchandise and custom display items from the shoot.

There will also be special performances on May 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. CT for Live From the ACMs: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration, where the New Female and Male Artist of the Year winners for the 58th ACM Awards will be revealed and celebrated.

To watch the show, download the Prime Video app and watch the awards for free, no sign in required. Limited tickets have also been released and are available on SeatGeek, while the full rebroadcast will stream for free on Friday, May 12 on Freevee.

