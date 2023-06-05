A Brooklyn Neighborhood Went 5 Days Without the Police

It were a quiet April afternoon till a few dozen youngsters started operating up Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, yelling and cursing. They have been chasing a woman of about 14 and it was once transparent they sought after a combat.

Five plainclothes law enforcement officials watched warily. Across Pitkin stood about part a dozen males, civilians in denims and purple-and-gray sweatshirts.

“They got it,” an officer mentioned.

The youngsters slowed as they noticed the males, staff from a company known as Brownsville In Violence Out, who lightly waved them in numerous instructions. They scattered as the woman fled down an aspect boulevard.

The temporary come upon encapsulated a easy but unorthodox thought this is at the middle of a daring experiment organizers imagine may just redefine legislation enforcement in New York: letting neighbors, now not the police, reply to low-level boulevard crime.