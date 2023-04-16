93-year-old killed after crash on US 301 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 93-year-old guy is useless after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the aged guy from Wimauma used to be using a pickup southbound on U.S. 301 when he become the trail of any other car.

FHP mentioned the person grew to become left into the trail of a sedan touring northbound on the intersection of Bill Tucker Road at 3:45 p.m.

After the crash, either one of the automobiles circled to the east shoulder and the pickup flipped a number of occasions, FHP mentioned.

The aged guy used to be taken to the sanatorium, the place he later died from his accidents. FHP mentioned he used to be dressed in a seatbelt on the time of the crash.

The driving force of the sedan used to be a 17-year-old boy from Brandon. He used to be no longer dressed in a seatbelt on the time of the crash and suffered critical accidents, in keeping with FHP.

The passenger, a 19-year-old guy from Lithia, suffered minor accidents. According to FHP, he used to be dressed in a seatbelt.