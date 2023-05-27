Saturday, May 27, 2023
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate

By accuratenewsinfo
The girl who made the video is now in police custody after a worried mom alerted them that it was sent to her 10-year-old daughter.

DETROIT (FOX 2)A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police.

“Here is what I am going to do with you,” says the girl, then swiping at the air with the knife – and later imitating slitting a throat.

And now – there consequences for that recording by the Detroit Public Schools Community District student.

“You can’t play like that with threats,” said a mother whose daughter was threatened.

“Before she sent the video she said ‘f— my daughter,'” said the mother. “I was really disturbed by it, I was upset.”

The two girls go to Vernor Elementary School on Detroit’s west side, where they are in fifth grade there.

The mom says they have been friends for a short time, and this all could be over the 9-year-old not getting invited to a party last weekend.  

“They said they suspended the girl for three days but that’s not good enough for me,” said the mother.

But now – Detroit Public Schools Community District and their police department are taking it a step further, bringing the girl into custody Tuesday.

In a statement from the schools, they say that making a threat is a criminal act – punishable by law.

“I hope that she gets some help and I hope that they figure out what’s going on with her, and her life,” she said.

This mom said she worries about her daughter’s safety – she doesn’t want the girl back at school, ever – and that’s echoed by the district.  

“If something was to happen to her, only God knows, because I don’t play those type of games,” she said.

