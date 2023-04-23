9 teenagers shot, wounded at after-prom party in Texas

None of the wounds are regarded as life-threatening, police mentioned.

At least 9 teenagers have been injured following a capturing at an after-prom party in Texas, in step with government. None of the sufferers’ accidents are regarded as life-threatening.

The incident took place simply after middle of the night Sunday at a place of dwelling on County Road 263, simply north of Jasper, Texas, in step with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned,” the sheriff’s administrative center mentioned in a commentary Sunday.

Deputies spoke back to the capturing on a decision of pictures fired. Most sufferers have been transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and a few have been transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, for additional remedy, government mentioned.

(*9*) the Jasper School District mentioned in a commentary, in step with ABC News Texas associate KMBT. “Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice. There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance.”