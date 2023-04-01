9 service members killed in Black Hawk helicopter crashes identified

The 9 service members killed in two helicopter crashes previous this week had been identified through the U.S. Army.

The two Black Hawk helicopters have been on a “routine training mission” after they crashed Wednesday night time close to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Five service members have been aboard one of the vital helicopters, and 4 have been at the different, when the crash took place.

The ages of the service members killed ranged from 23 to 36.

U.S. Army squaddies Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos,Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, Sgt. David Solinas Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell and Sgt. Isaac John Gayo killed when two Black Hawk scientific evacuation helicopters crashed all over a coaching workout in Kentucky.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” mentioned Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding common of the a hundred and first Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

“Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers,” McGee mentioned.

An investigation of the crash is being carried out through an Army aviation protection group from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The White House and Defense Department presented their condolences after the crash.

“We’re gonna wrap our arms around these families and we’re gonna be there with them,” Kentucky Gov. Andy. Beshear mentioned Thursday at a news convention.

An eyewitness advised ABC News how he rushed to the website online with a chum after they heard a “loud boom” after recognizing the helicopters overhead.

“My heart was just pounding,” Trigg County resident James Hughes mentioned, telling ABC he noticed two fires at the flooring and portions of the helicopter however “there wasn’t anything anybody could do.”

Hughes described his community as close-knit and supportive of squaddies based totally at within reach Fort Campbell.

“Our prayers go out to them,” he added.

The names, ranks and hometowns of the service members killed are indexed beneath.

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

-ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee and Briana Stewart contributed to this document.