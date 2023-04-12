9 recipes for an Eid al-Fitr feast

The Islamic holy month involves a detailed subsequent week, and the instance is marked via Eid al-Fitr, one of the vital festive vacations at the calendar. Breaking a multiweek speedy calls for tasty meals — and a variety of it. Cultures around the globe have a good time Eid otherwise, however the not unusual denominator is an considerable unfold of scrumptious dishes. We’ve collected recipes which are frequently discovered at the tables of Muslim households and communities in all places the sector. You can in finding much more in our Recipe Finder.