9 people injured in shooting along Hollywood Broadwalk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – On Monday night, a shooting passed off along the Hollywood (*9*) between Johnson Street and Garfield Street in Broward County. The police have showed that 9 people had been injured and brought to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. At this time, there’s no replace at the well being standing of any of the sufferers.

Police have showed {that a} dispute between two teams ended in the gunfire, and they’ve arrange a reunification space at Johnson Street and the North Ocean bus loop. One particular person has been taken into custody, and officials are actively on the lookout for a 2nd particular person, described as a Black male with dreads dressed in a black brief sleeve blouse and camouflage shorts.

This is a breaking news tale that might be up to date as new information is made to be had.