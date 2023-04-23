I love salads, however, given the selection, it’s most definitely now not going to be the very first thing I call to mind for dinner. Frankly, by the point I in spite of everything get to take a seat down for the night meal, I’m simply this facet of starving, so a pile of vegetables isn’t going to chop it.

I’m certain I’m now not the one one to really feel that means. For me, a salad that serves as a chief direction has to have a bit of extra to it. The vegetables are a robust supporting participant, if now not the primary appeal. If that’s the type of dish you’re excited about, too, right here are some concepts from our Recipe Finder, protecting meat, seafood and vegetarian choices.