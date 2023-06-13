9 injured in Denver shooting near NBA Finals celebrations, police say

A suspect used to be taken into custody, the Denver Police Department mentioned.

Nine other folks have been injured, together with 3 significantly, in a shooting in Denver near the world the place the Nuggets gained their first NBA identify on Monday night time, police mentioned.

A suspect, who used to be additionally shot, used to be in custody, the Denver Police Department mentioned in a statement. The suspect’s accidents have been believed to had been non-life threatening, police mentioned.

Three of the injured other folks have been in essential situation following the shooting near the 2000 block of Market Street, police mentioned.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” the dept mentioned. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

The shooting used to be a few mile clear of Ball Arena, the place the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday to say their first NBA identify.

Police previous in the night closed some downtown streets as huge crowds exited the world.

Many of the ones enthusiasts had dispersed ahead of the shooting started, however there used to be a smaller crowd lingering across the house, a police spokesperson mentioned.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Amanda Morris and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this tale.