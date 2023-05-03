8 reasons why you can`t miss the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai







Over 13 years in the past, (*8*) Boys first got here to India leaving lovers short of extra – and after all the time is right here! The iconic boyband Brought to India through GuideMyDisplay, the (*8*) Boys` DNA World Tour forays into India after 5 years of travelling globally to houseful presentations and ecstatic audiences, celebrating 30 wonderful years of the OG boyband that has endured to stick related with an evergreen legacy.

The biggest-selling boy band in the global guarantees to move lovers to a global that brings alive each fibre of affection in every-body. They shall be appearing in Mumbai on May 4th and in Gurgaon on May fifth, 2023.

Here are 8 reasons why you can not miss their electrifying concert in Mumbai:

IT`S GOING TO BE LARGER THAN LIFE

The (*8*) Boys` DNA World Tour manufacturing is a illustration of the legacy and footprint of the (*8*) Boys’ whole occupation spectacularly proven flashing advanced lights schemes to minimalistic, dramatic dope-looking lights. The DNA World Tour – India shall be a banquet for the senses with synchronized performances, vocal harmonies sprinkled with a just right dose of dance measure. Catch a glimpse of a few outstanding dances right through the performances and soak in the charisma of the magnificent manufacturing components at the concert. With an extravagant revel in anticipated on level, shiny lights and sound, fiery pyrotechnics and extra, it’s set to be a visible deal with! (*8*) Boys` DNA World Tour has been named as one in every of the easiest productions in the historical past of are living leisure and guarantees to be an atypical concert revel in for Indian lovers.

33 SONGS IN 2 HOURS OF NON-STOP MADNESS

The (*8*) Boys` DNA World Tour has an outstanding 33-song set checklist, together with each hit any BSB fan may just hope for and identified to be the band`s maximum `Millennium`-heavy excursion since the OG display! Along with the classics, it additionally options 9 tracks from their newest album DNA. This time on level, proper from `Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)` to `Don`t Go Breaking My Heart` and the uber cool `I Want It That Way`, you are going to get all of it. Brush up your lyrics and sign up for the crowds making a song alongside all the hits with the band! Get able for the male pop vocalists taking on the nation with their dreamy personas, for after they set foot in the area, the (*8*) Boys are in their absolute component, belting out a large catalogue of unique hits to an oversized target market that screams again each phrase.

Pro tip – Watch out for AJ McLean’s favorite choreography in `Undone` the place the whole mic stand lighting fixtures up with shy lighting fixtures and the vibe is one that can not be defined thru phrases!

FROM A DRAMATIC ENTRANCE YOU CAN`T MISS TO BRIAN`S ALL-OR-NOTHING EFFORTLESS VOCALS

No spoilers right here, however get able to gush at the amazingly dramatic and exciting front of the band on the level. Each band member comes on level with a theatrical backdrop synced to each and every motion of the ensemble. Long-time lovers know that Brian Littrell has been suffering with vocal stress dysphonia and dystonia for some time now, however to observe him are living goes to be a deal with to the eyes and ears!

HEAR FROM THEM INDIVIDUALLY, STRAIGHT FROM THEIR HEART

Get able to groove to each unmarried band member on a deeper degree as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson will come into the highlight personally and carry out their favorite tracks! Gear as much as watch the band pay homage to their iconic dances right through the classics and escape their previous strikes that also make heads swirl and you twirl.

GOING BACK TO THEIR A CAPPELLA ROOTS

Those who’ve listened to the DNA album know that the track `Breathe` is a completely a cappella observe. Watching the boyband carry out it are living is one in every of the maximum breath-taking portions of the display.

WATCHING THE AWARD-WINNING BAND PERFORM LIVE WILL BE A DREAM-COME-TRUE

The very thrilling DNA album could also be the 3rd Number #1 album to be going platinum in the (*8*) Boys’ discography historical past, in addition to the 33 track movies and 31 singles underneath their accolades. Across their previous 8 albums, the band has been the honourable recipient of 9 Grammy nominations and feature been proud winners of the MTV European Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, MTV Asia Awards, Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards together with a celeb at the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, amongst others!

Capture your easiest reminiscences at the venue and witness some heartfelt but witty target market engagement through the Boys! Grab your easiest signboard concepts and pour your middle out for the band! The (*8*) Boys understand how to hook up with their target market and the DNA World Tour India guarantees to be no exception. There shall be quite a few alternatives for lovers to interact with the band in between performances.

THE `90s WILL BE BACK, BABY!

Feel a gush of the stunning `90s air brush previous you as you swing to the beats of the track that all the time struck the proper chord. From key milestones to fan moments, this concert guarantees to be a go back and forth down reminiscence lane. It`s time to deliver again the `90s and relive the nostalgia as the maximum sought-after band completes 30 wonderful years of super track, singalongs and extra! From their first-ever track to the newest hits, the band and their track stay iconic.

EVERYBODY, ROCK YOUR BODY! – CHART-TOPPING HITS THAT APPEAL TO ALL

The (*8*) Boys` track has all the time appealed to every age and their chart-topping hits stay undying. From the DNA album to vintage songs, a pop-culture reference level is in the making that audiences received`t put out of your mind. As they create their contagious world track and effort to India, they’re a fan favorite throughout age teams and generations! For all the Gen X and Gen Y other people available in the market, it`s a possibility to relive your entire school & faculty reminiscences and for the millennials and Gen Z, you truly don’t want any further convincing, do you?

All in all, the go back of the (*8*) Boys to India is a motive for birthday celebration. With their visually shocking DNA World Tour, chart-topping hits, and huge fan base, this concert guarantees to be greater than existence. So, mud off your dancing footwear and get able to rock your physique to the easiest beats of the (*8*) Boys!

GuideMyDisplay, India’s main leisure vacation spot, together with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned (*8*) Boys: DNA World Tour to the nation in a two-city excursion, creating a prevent at the Mumbai at Jio World Gardens on May 4th and in Gurgaon at Airia Mall on May fifth, 2023.





