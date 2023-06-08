8 injured, including children, in stabbing in French Alps, interior minister says

The playground is close to the town middle of Annecy, France.

PARIS and LONDON — Eight folks had been injured in a stabbing in a the city in the French Alps on Thursday morning, native government stated.

The assault happened at about 9:45 a.m. native time, in Annecy’s town middle, a spokesperson for the native prefecture informed ABC News.

A suspect was once arrested instantly and is these days in police custody, the spokesperson stated.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on Twitter.

The native prefecture stated it had now not but launched the well being standing or ages of the sufferers.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

ABC News’ Guy Davies contributed to this tale.