8 healthy and delicious ways to eat pineapple

With its vibrant colour, sweet aroma and refreshing taste, pineapple is the perfect summer fruit. Not only does it offer a burst of tropical goodness, but it also packs a punch of essential nutrients and numerous health benefits. If you are wondering how to eat pineapple with a twist this summer season, you’re at the right place! From juicy bites to refreshing sips, we’ve curated a collection of fun and perky pineapple recipes that will transport your taste buds to a beachside paradise. So, let’s take a look at eight healthy and delicious ways to eat pineapple.

Benefits of pineapple in summer

Pineapple is a summer fruit rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is a rich source of vitamin A and K, calcium, potassium, folate, etc. It has a good amount of vitamin C and is great for your skin health. It does a pretty good job of keeping you hydrated in summer months, promotes weight loss and even promotes healthy digestion. Doctors all over the world have spoken about these benefits of pineapple and to know more read this.

How to peel and cut pineapple?

All the pineapple recipes will require you to peel and cut the pineapple. So first learn how to cut a pineapple.

1. Place the pineapple on a cutting board and stabilize it by applying light pressure with one hand.

2. Using a sharp knife, cut off the crown (leafy top) of the pineapple by slicing straight across. Set the crown aside; it is not typically eaten.

3. Next, slice off the base (bottom) of the pineapple, creating a flat surface for stability.

4. Stand the pineapple upright on the flat end you just created. Hold the top firmly and slice downwards, following the curve of the pineapple, to remove the skin in strips. Make sure to remove all of the tough outer skin, including the “eyes” (small, brown, circular spots) that are embedded in the flesh.

5. Lay the peeled pineapple on its side and cut it into round slices of your desired thickness. You can further cut the round slices into quarters or smaller pieces if needed.

6. Once you have cut the pineapple, you can use it in various recipes or enjoy it as is.

How to eat pineapple in summer?

Pineapple is a delicious and refreshing fruit that’s perfect for enjoying during the summer season. Here are eight healthy and delicious ways of how to eat pineapple in summer:

1. Pineapple Salsa

Dice fresh pineapple and combine it with diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. This flavorful salsa pairs well with grilled fish or chicken.

2. Pineapple Smoothie

Blend fresh pineapple chunks with coconut milk, spinach, a banana, and a handful of ice cubes. This tropical smoothie is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious and refreshing summer treat.

3. Grilled Pineapple

Cut pineapple into thick slices and grill them until they develop grill marks. The heat caramelizes the natural sugars, intensifying the sweetness. Serve the grilled pineapple as a side dish or as a topping for burgers or grilled meats.

4. Pineapple Popsicles

Puree fresh pineapple in a blender and pour the mixture into popsicle molds. Add a few chunks of pineapple for texture if desired. Freeze the molds until solid, and you’ll have a healthy and cooling pineapple popsicle.

5. Pineapple and Coconut Yogurt Parfait

Layer Greek yogurt, pineapple chunks, toasted coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey in a glass. Repeat the layers and on the final layer, sprinkle shredded coconut over the top. If desired, drizzle a small amount of honey or maple syrup over the parfait for added sweetness. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for a pop of color and added freshness. Serve immediately and enjoy the pineapple and coconut yogurt parfait as a refreshing and healthy snack or breakfast option.

6. Pineapple Teriyaki Skewers

Thread pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and your choice of protein (such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu) onto skewers. Grill or bake them with a homemade teriyaki sauce for a delicious and tropical meal.

7. Pineapple Sorbet

Blend frozen pineapple chunks with a splash of coconut water or pineapple juice until smooth. The result is a refreshing and dairy-free pineapple sorbet that’s perfect for beating the summer heat.

8. Pineapple Juice

Place the pineapple chunks in a blender or food processor. If desired, add a small amount of sweetener like honey for extra sweetness. Blend the pineapple until it turns into a smooth puree. Then, strain the pineapple mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to separate the juice from any fibrous or pulpy bits. You can skip this step if you prefer a pulpier juice. Transfer the strained pineapple juice to a pitcher or container. You can refrigerate it to chill or serve it immediately over ice.

Remember to choose ripe pineapples with a sweet aroma for the best flavor in these recipes. Enjoy your pineapple creations and savor the taste of summer!