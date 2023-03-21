8 dolphins dead after washing ashore on New Jersey beach

(*8*)

A pod of 8 dolphins died after being stranded on two seashores in New Jersey on Tuesday, in line with an animal rescue and rehabilitation heart.

The sea creatures washed up on fiftieth and 52nd Street seashores, according to Sea Isle City officials, who warned the general public to not method the dolphins, the place police and state employees tried to help the animals.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, two of the dolphins died on one of the most seashores, whilst the group’s veterinarian euthanized the opposite six after an evaluation made up our minds that the dolphins’ well being was once failing.

Eight dolphins had been stranded on a beach in Sea Isle, N.J., on March 21, 2023. WPVI

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center mentioned in a commentary posted on Facebook.

The dolphins had been despatched to a state laboratory the place a necropsy might be carried out, the middle mentioned.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center mentioned.