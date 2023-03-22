8 Dolphins Dead After Washing Ashore in New Jersey

Eight dolphins have been lifeless after a pod of the marine mammals washed ashore in a mass stranding in Sea Isle City, N.J., on Tuesday, the government stated, prompting questions over what led to their deaths.

It’s unclear how the shiny, grey Common dolphins ended up splayed at the sands of southern New Jersey, with two lifeless and the opposite six deteriorating so all of a sudden that they needed to be euthanized, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center stated.

The middle responds to stories of marine mammals in misery alongside the waterways of New Jersey.

A veterinarian tested the six demise dolphins and decided that euthanizing them was once the most suitable choice “to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” the middle stated.

The 8 dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center didn’t in an instant reply to calls in the hunt for remark overdue Tuesday night time.