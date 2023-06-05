7’s Lynn Martinez, Billy Barnes awarded for contributions to broadcasting at NATAS ceremony – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosted the Silver Circle Awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon to honor tv pros who’ve made important contributions to the business and neighborhood during the last 25 years.

Lynn Martinez, an anchor and Deco Drive host at WSVN, was once probably the most honorees at the development. She spent 30 years at WSVN and expressed her gratitude for being in a position to do one thing that she loves. “It was once a problem for me going from anchoring the news about crime and politics and loss of life to turning into some sparkly get dressed and, inside of half-hour, be this nice, entertaining, humorous particular person,” Martinez mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Billy Barnes, an established studio technician at WSVN, additionally won an award at the ceremony. Barnes won the Gold Circle for dedicating greater than 50 years of his lifestyles to the broadcasting business. He has been with WSVN since 1967 and in the past won the Silver Circle award in 2005.

“I’ve been around some great talent, some great crews, and the men and women of Channel 7 have been a part of my life for over 50 years now,” Barnes mentioned. “It’s been a privilege to be with such professionals.”

The match was once arranged via the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, a company that seeks to acknowledge tv pros and their contribution to the business. The group has been honoring tv pros for over 60 years, and its awards are extremely coveted inside the tv business.

- Advertisement -

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper to your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.