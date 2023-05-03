76ers vs. Celtics: Prediction, TV channel, Game 2 odds, 2023 NBA playoffs live stream, watch online





The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are two groups that experience a storied and contentious contention. They just lately confronted off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night time. One of the principle storylines heading into the competition was once the absence of Sixers middle Joel Embiid, who was once dominated out of the sport because of a knee damage that he suffered within the first spherical in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite Embiid’s unlucky absence, the Sixers had been ready to persevere and pull off an out of this world 119-115 victory to begin the collection. James Harden performed a significant function in Philadelphia’s luck and displayed that he can nonetheless be an elite scorer of the best possible order after serving as a pass-first guard for the majority of the season. The Beard completed with 45 issues, six assists, and two steals, and his manufacturing propelled the Sixers to a win. He hit large shot after large shot for Philadelphia, together with seven triples in what was once some of the very best playoff performances of his complete profession. Tyrese Maxey dropped 26 issues and snagged 4 steals, and Tobias Harris had 18 issues and 5 rebounds to assist in Harden’s efforts. De’Anthony Melton additionally contributed considerably off the bench, scoring 17 issues.

On the opposite hand, Jayson Tatum led the best way for Boston with 39 issues, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jaylen Brown additionally added 23 issues, six rebounds, and 4 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon got here off the bench to give a contribution 20 issues. However, the remainder of the Boston roster didn’t supply a lot assist. The Celtics at the moment are going through a problem as they regroup and try to jump again in Game 2.

Here’s a glance initially time, viewing information, odds, storylines, and a prediction for the following matchup between those fierce competition.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TV channel: TNT

Live flow: FuboTV (take a look at free of charge)

Odds: Celtics -10; O/U 216.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Regarding the Sixers, some of the major storylines stays the well being of Joel Embiid, who suffered a knee damage within the first spherical in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia neglected Embiid’s presence, particularly at the defensive finish of the court docket. The Celtics scored 66 issues within the paint over the process the competition, they usually had been ready to get nearly anything else they sought after within the paint. The Sixers switched to a zone protection and had been ready to mitigate this weak spot, however having a paint protector like Embiid again within the lineup would assist much more.

On the opposite hand, the 3-point line is a crucial issue within the NBA as of late, and the Sixers used it to their merit in Game 1. Philadelphia attached on a complete of 17 triples within the recreation, led by way of James Harden, who had seven. De’Anthony Melton added 5 for Philly, and in combination that they had greater than Boston’s complete workforce mixed. The Celtics best hit 10 photographs from past the arc, with Tatum and Brown accounting for seven of the ones. That’s a distinction of 21 issues in a recreation that got here down to just 4 issues. Such a disparity is difficult to conquer, and it proved to be a major factor within the first recreation of the collection. Boston will want to be able to restrict Philadelphia’s effectiveness from lengthy vary and likewise convert their very own makes an attempt.

The Celtics will most probably pop out with some added hearth on this one, as they’re going to be desperate to steer clear of falling into an 0-2 hollow within the collection. However, although the Celtics win, they aren’t more likely to quilt the unfold. The Sixers proved they might dangle with Boston with out the MVP and can best recuperate if Joel Embiid returns. Therefore, the prediction for the approaching recreation is the 76ers to win and canopy the unfold.

