76ers vs. Celtics: Past series results, memorable moments from one of NBA’s oldest, most contentious rivalries





The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have one of the oldest and most respected rivalries in NBA historical past. This competition dates again to 1963, which is when the Sixers had been based. These two groups have performed in opposition to each and every different extra instances than another two groups in league historical past. This yr, they’ll write every other bankruptcy of their shared historical past. After each groups took care of their respective combatants within the first spherical, the Celtics and Sixers will face off within the Eastern Conference semifinals. This matchup would be the 3rd time the Celtics face off in opposition to Philly all the way through the Jayson Tatum technology and in a similar fashion the 3rd time the Sixers are squaring off in opposition to Boston all the way through the Joel Embiid technology. Boston gained the former two series with a tally of 8 wins to one.

In 2018, when requested concerning the competition between Boston and Philadelphia, Embiid famously mentioned: “This is not a rivalry… They always kick our ass.” Not a lot has modified since then, even if Embiid might be having a look to turn the narrative this time round whilst Tatum and the C’s will glance to increase the streak.

Since their inception, the Sixers and Celtics have performed in opposition to each and every different within the postseason fourteen instances. The most fresh assembly previous to this season used to be within the first spherical within the Orlando bubble in 2020. Boston gained that series 4-0. In reality, Boston has gained the previous 5 postseason series between the 2 groups. The ultimate time the Sixers bested the Celtics in a playoff series used to be in 1982. Overall, the Celtics have pop out victorious in 10 of the 14 series. See underneath for an in depth breakdown of the previous series effects: