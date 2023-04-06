76 Powerful Phrases to Help You Find Happiness and Inner Peace

Finding a stability on your existence can regularly be onerous. But additionally it is probably the most keys to a happier and extra non violent existence.

Because and not using a just right stability between paintings and your own existence, between concept and taking motion and between construction and taking an opportunity existence can turn into a complicated and demanding mess.

So in nowadays’s post I’d like to percentage 76 of the most productive and maximum useful quotes about stability.

To assist you to to acknowledge extra simply the place you are unbalanced on your existence and how you’ll make a transformation with that to your happiness and achievement.

And if you need extra useful and undying inspiration then take a look at this post with quotes on lowering pressure and this one stuffed with inside peace quotes.

Balance Quotes for Joy and Inner Peace

“Invest in your work life balance. Time with friends and family is as important as time at work. Getting that out of balance is a path toward unhappiness.”

– Stephen Gillett

“When we focus on our blessings it creates an appreciative heart and adds a strong sense of balance to our lives.”

– Senora Roy

“Joy lifts us up into the heavens, while grief pulls us down into the earth, and in this way they both help us maintain our emotional balance.”

– Jessica Moore

“Don’t work so hard that you forget to enjoy your life.”

– Akiroq Brost

“In therapy I have learned the importance of keeping spiritual life and professional life balanced. I need to regain my balance.”

– Tiger Woods

“Self-esteem is a matter of balance. Too much can tip over into haughtiness, arrogance, and the inability to admit when we have gone wrong.”

– Alan Schmidt

“Balance your thoughts with action. If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done.”

– Bruce Lee

“However, it is one thing to be consumed by your future financial goals, and another thing to be making progress and enjoying the process with a more balanced life by doing what brings you joy.”

– Maggie Thompson

– Daniel Smith

“Your beliefs should knock the scale way off balance leaning to the side of love. If the other side is weighed down with worry, guilt, shame, anger or frustration, choose right now to change that!”

– Debbie Dixon

“Anything that’s too much turns adverse. Shift your traits to their neutrality and they become your power.”

– Alyaa Sadek

“Understand that building self-confidence is all about striking a balance in your life. The right amount of confidence can help a great deal in achieving what you want.”

– Angel Graff

“Happiness depends on how you balance your life’s equations between positive and negative experiences and attitudes.”

– Rob Kall

“Moderate activity can return us to fitness and continuous training will bring all the forces back in balance.”

– Lorena Katz

“There are many successful businesses but few successful families. Yet, David O. McKay has said that ‘No other success can compensate for failure in the home.’ Without healthy relationships with family and friends, a person doesn’t truly have personal freedom. His life is out of balance.”

– Benjamin P. Hardy

“Take some time to learn which opinions you need to value and which ones you simply need to stop listening to. Once you find the balance, you are one step closer to finding that confidence that you long for.”

– Frankie Robinson

“Pursuing your goal is in a sense, fired by internal motivation. Hence, you need a source of external motivation to keep things in balance.”

– Ben Robinson

“Too much of one thing can end up creating stress; this is something that no one needs in their life. But living a life in balance can provide harmony and peace.”

– Catherine Pulsifer

“Self-care is how you take your power back.”

– Lalah Delia

“Balance is the perfect state of still water. Let that be our model.”

– Confucius

Balance Quotes Filled with Wisdom

“To lose balance sometimes for love is part of living a balanced life.”

– Elizabeth Gilbert

“Work life balance is not an entitlement or benefit. Your company cannot give it to you. You have to create it for yourself.”

– Matthew Kelly

“Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create.”

– Jana Kingsford

“Through substitute activities, therapy, and hard work, grieving individuals can work through their anger and progress to live more balanced lives.”

– Valerie Orr

“Achieve balance through the combined conscious states of the heart and mind.”

– Steven Redhead

“To live a more balanced life, glance at the past, live in the present and focus on the future.”

– Todd Stocker

“The workplace today is very demanding, and you really can’t have your life as a working mom the way it was before the baby. So work-life balance for you should be about trade-offs at one time or the other.”

– Grace Essen, Successful Working Mom

“Balance is key, without balance there’s conflict, a battle between positivity and negativity.”

– Brian Benjamin Sotomayor

“It’s always about finding the right balance between answering some questions and raising new ones to keep your story going.”

– Oren Peli

“As time progresses, increase the amount of time spent for self-improvement, and less time on the mental junk food. Create a healthy balance, it’s no different than indulging in some cake here and there. Moderation, moderation, moderation!”

– Curt Hinson

“One of the major issues plaguing human potential in the corporate world today is work-life balance. The term itself diminishes our ability to make the case that work can be a richly rewarding part of a person’s life and should in many ways be personal.”

– Matthew Kelly

“Self-care is, fundamentally, about bringing balance back to a life that has grown imbalanced from too many commitments or responsibilities.”

– Robyn L. Gobin

“Too many get lost in a push and pull relationship between work and home life. You need to focus on just one of them at a time and especially not let work encroach when you’re spending quality time with family and friends.”

– Rip Miller

“A balanced inner calmness radiates from a peaceful centre.”

– Donna Goddard

“Anything that’s too much turns adverse. Shift your traits to their neutrality and they become your power.”

– Alyaa Sadek

“As we look deeply within, we understand our perfect balance. There is no fear of the cycle of birth, life and death. For when you stand in the present moment, you are timeless.”

– Rodney Yee

“Next to love, balance is the most important thing.”

– John Wooden

Motivational and Helpful Balance Quotes

“Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”

– Dolly Parton

“They are sick that surfeit with too much, as they that starve with nothing.”

– William Shakespeare

“Balance, peace, and joy are the fruit of a successful life. It starts with recognizing your talents and finding ways to serve others by using them.”

– Thomas Kinkade

“We come into this world head first and go out feet first; in between, it is all a matter of balance.”

– Paul Boese

“Problems arise in that one has to find a balance between what people need from you and what you need for yourself.”

– Jessye Norman

“Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance and order and rhythm and harmony.”

– Thomas Merton

“In all aspects of our lives balance is key. Doing one thing too much can cause upset, like the old saying goes, everything in moderation is the secret!”

– Catherine Pulsifer

“We can be sure that the greatest hope for maintaining equilibrium in the face of any situation rests within ourselves.”

– Francis J. Braceland

“The calm and balanced mind is the strong and great mind; the hurried and agitated mind is the weak one.”

– Wallace D. Wattles

“Wisdom is your perspective on life, your sense of balance, your understanding of how the various parts and principles apply and relate to each other.”

– Steven R. Covey

“It’s also important to give attention to your health and hygiene. Keep yourself healthy by exercising, eating a balanced diet, and sleeping right.”

– Kathleen Rao

“You will never feel truly satisfied by work until you are satisfied by life.”

– Heather Schuck

“Our lives are a mixture of different roles. Most of us are doing the best we can to find whatever the right balance is . . . For me, that balance is family, work, and service.”

– Hillary Rodham Clinton

“Be aware of wonder. Live a balanced life – learn some and think some and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some.”

– Robert Fulgham

“So divinely is the world organized that every one of us, in our place and time, is in balance with everything else.”

– Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“A well-developed sense of humor is the pole that adds balance to your steps as you walk the tightrope of life.”

– William Arthur Ward

Fortunate, certainly, is the person who takes precisely the best measure of himself and holds a simply stability between what he can achieve and what he can use.”

– Peter Latham

Short Balance Quotes

“Everything in life… has to have balance.”

– Donna Karan

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

– Theodore Roosevelt

“Everything you can imagine is real.”

– Pablo Picasso

“I do find that there’s a fine balance between preparation and seeing what happens naturally.”

– Timothee Chalamet

“Balance. The ultimate goal.”

– Ricky Lankford

“Two wrongs don’t make a right, but they make a good excuse.”

– Thomas Szasz

“Nature does not take sides, it is just maintaining or restoring the balance.”

– Mihail Militaru

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.”

– George Eliot

“Be moderate in order to taste the joys of life in abundance.”

– Epicurus

“It’s all about quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family.”

– Philip Green

“The body could find balance between opposing forces. The mind could do the same.”

– Liane Moriarty

“Work, love and play are the great balance wheels of man’s being.”

– Orison Swett Marden

Quick and Powerful Balance Quotes

“What I dream of is an art of balance.”

– Henri Matisse

“I have the feeling that in a balanced life one should die penniless. The trick is dismantling.”

– Art Garfunkel

“The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.”

– William James

“Man maintains his balance, poise, and sense of security only as he is moving forward.”

– Maxwell Maltz

“The delicate balance between modesty and conceit is popularity.”

– Max Beerbohm

“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”

– Paulo Coelho

“Faith gives you an inner strength and a sense of balance and perspective in life.”

– Gregory Peck

“You can’t live your life for other people. You’ve got to do what’s right for you, even if it hurts some people you love.”

– Nicholas Sparks

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

– Albert Einstein

