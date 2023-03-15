7 Virginia deputies charged with murder in death of inmate

Seven sheriff’s deputies from Henrico County, Virginia, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of inmate Irvo Otieno. Otieno died whilst in police custody previous this month.

Otieno was once being transferred to a medical institution on March 6 when he was “combative” right through the consumption procedure, in keeping with state police. He was once then bodily restrained and died, according to Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC.

The deputies have been arrested on Tuesday and are scheduled to seem sooner than a grand jury on March 21, in keeping with state data.

The seven deputies were put on administrative depart, pending the result of the circumstances filed in opposition to them.

Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno, who died in Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, Va., whilst in police custody. From best left, Bradley Disse, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine Branch, Randy Boyer; backside from left, Tabitha Levere, Brandon Rodgers, Kaiyell Sanders.

Visitors stroll towards Building 114, the S.T.A.R. Center, at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, Va., May 17, 2018. Seven Virginia sheriff’s place of job workers were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old guy at Central State Hospital. Richmond Times-Dispatch by the use of AP, FILE

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office could also be undertaking an unbiased overview of the incident and stated it’s absolutely cooperating some other investigation by means of Virginia State Police.

“Public safety is what we stand for as a Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community at-large and our staff,” Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory stated in a commentary.

The seven deputies arrested have been Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, in keeping with WRIC.

All seven deputies have been taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail, the place they’re being held with out bond, in keeping with WRIC.