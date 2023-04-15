7 reasons why drinking lemon juice daily is good for health

Lemons are round, sour and citrus fruits that are another wonder from nature. They are a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, folate, and potassium. Packed with nutrients, they are good for health. They enhance immunity, curb the risk of heart diseases, prevent kidney stones, improve iron absorption and help improve the texture of the skin. This small looking ball of goodness isn’t just for a pop of colour or tangy flavour in your dishes or beverages. The use of lemon juice regularly can prevent many health issues.

Health Shots reached out to nutritionist Dr Avni Kaul to understand the various health benefits of drinking lemon juice daily.

Drink lemon juice for these health benefits

Consuming lemon juice has multiple benefits!

1. Relieves a sore throat

“Drinking warm water after adding a pinch of honey and lemon is a well-known home remedy for people with sore throats. The mixture could have a soothing effect on a sore throat. The vitamin C in lemon also cleanses the throat and gives a boost to your immunity, “tells the expert.

2. Keeps kidney stones at bay

Lemon juice has also been seen in helping prevent kidney stones by increasing the urine’s citrate levels. Citrate clings to calcium which also assists in keeping kidney stones from forming.

3. Aids in digestion

The peel and pulp of lemons are rich in a soluble fibre called pectin. It also encourages the formation of digestive enzymes in the liver, assisting in eliminating waste from your body.

4. Helps keep blood sugar under check

“Taking fruits that have high fibre could help keep your blood glucose under check, thus assisting in preventing any increase in sugar levels. This lowers the risk of getting diabetes, or it even could be of help to people who have diabetes manage their condition, “tells the expert.

5. Helps in weight loss

Lemons have pectin and the juice of it gives you a fuller feeling for a long time, that in turn makes your weight loss goal much more attainable. Also, an increase in fiber consumption, specifically from low-density sources such as fruits, helps in leading to reduced body weight and fat.

6. A great source of antioxidants

Antioxidants are important compounds that shield your cells against free radicals that are the outcome of increased oxidative stress in the body. In high quantities, these free radicals are responsible for damaging your cells and can cause chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and many types of cancer.

7. Helps in boosting immunity

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that boosts our immune system.

Vitamin C helps increase the production of white blood cells in our body that help guard the body against infections and diseases. Alongside, vitamin C helps in shortening the duration and gravity of colds. Also, vitamin C helps in recovering wounds faster by decreasing inflammation and encouraging collagen production. Collagen is an important protein that helps in repairing wounds.

Apart from that, lemon juice from the limes is an amazing source of anti-oxidants that helps strengthen the immune system by protecting your cells against free radical damage.

In spite of the above-mentioned benefits, you must avoid taking lemon juice if you are allergic to citrus fruits or consume it in excess. Along with the benefits, there are also side effects of lemon water,