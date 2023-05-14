7 injured in shooting at Yuma, Arizona, gathering, police say

Seven folks have been transported to a sanatorium after the shooting, police stated.

Seven folks have been transported to a sanatorium after a shooting in Yuma, Arizona, overdue Saturday, police stated.

Police spoke back to a decision, which got here in simply earlier than 11 p.m. native time, about an irritated attack on South J Edward Drive, stated Lt. Craig Johnson, of the Yuma Police Department.

- Advertisement -

They arrived at a meeting and located a number of folks injured, he stated.

Police did not have a suspect in custody, however there was once no credible ongoing risk to the group, Johnson stated.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.