7 injured in shooting at Yuma, Arizona, gathering, police say

Seven folks have been transported to a sanatorium after the shooting, police stated.
Seven folks have been transported to a sanatorium after a shooting in Yuma, Arizona, overdue Saturday, police stated.
Police spoke back to a decision, which got here in simply earlier than 11 p.m. native time, about an irritated attack on South J Edward Drive, stated Lt. Craig Johnson, of the Yuma Police Department.
They arrived at a meeting and located a number of folks injured, he stated.
Police did not have a suspect in custody, however there was once no credible ongoing risk to the group, Johnson stated.
This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.
post credit to Source link