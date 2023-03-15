7 guests injured after tree branch fell on them at San Antonio Zoo

Seven other people had been despatched to the clinic after a tree branch fell on them at a zoo in Texas, in line with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The tree branch “unexpectedly” broke and fell on guests Wednesday afternoon at the San Antonio Zoo, the zoo showed.

According to the hearth division, one of the most injured guests used to be noticed as “level 1 priority care,” whilst the opposite injured guests had been despatched to the clinic out of precaution.

The zoo’s safety and emergency products and services group of workers answered briefly and started treating the injured guests, in line with the zoo.

San Antonio Police and fireplace officers answered to the scene inside of mins, zoo officers stated.

A tree fell at the San Antonio Zoo, injuring guests, on March 15, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Seven other people had been hospitalized. KSAT

The stipulations of the injured guests are unknown at this time.

Earlier this yr, a number of incidents together with a broken animal enclosure, lacking monkeys and an “unusual” loss of life came about at the Dallas Zoo.

Additionally, Dallas Zoo officers stated a clouded leopard named Nova escaped from its enclosure after its fence used to be “intentionally cut” on Jan. 13.

Zoo officers additionally found out an endangered vulture lifeless within its habitat on Jan. 21, announcing that its loss of life didn’t happen naturally and used to be “unusual.”

Two of the Dallas Zoo’s emperor tamarin monkeys had been found out lacking from their habitat, which have been “intentionally compromised,” in line with the zoo.

Last month, the Dallas Police Department arrested Davion Irvin — a person they had been taking a look to talk with in regards to the lacking tamarin monkeys — in reference to the robbery of the 2 animals and charged him with six counts of animal cruelty.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this document.