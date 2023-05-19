Friday, May 19, 2023
7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

Oregon State Police say seven persons are dead and others had been harm in a crash involving a couple of automobiles on Interstate 5 close to Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — Seven other folks had been killed and others harm in a crash involving a couple of automobiles on Interstate 5 close to Albany, police stated.

Oregon State Police stated in a observation that officials answered at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday to a crash about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Albany involving two semi vans and a passenger automotive in the northbound lanes.

Seven adults died in the crash and a couple of other folks had been injured, police stated. Police didn’t in particular say what number of others had been harm.

The explanation for the crash is underneath investigation. State transportation officers stated the northbound lanes of I-5 had been closed in the crash house and {that a} detour can be arrange into Thursday night.

Albany is set 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland.

