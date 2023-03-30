7 California officers charged with involuntary manslaughter over death of man who shouted ‘I can’t breathe’

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse had been charged with involuntary manslaughter just about 3 years after the in-custody death of a man who used to be pulled over for a site visitors forestall in Los Angeles County and time and again stated “I can’t breathe” earlier than shedding awareness.

Edward Bronstein, 38, died on March 31, 2020, after the California Highway Patrol pulled him over whilst using at the 5 Freeway in Burbank for suspicion of using beneath the affect, prosecutors stated.

He used to be taken into custody and delivered to CHP’s Altadena Station, the place officers tried to take a blood pattern. Six officers are accused of forcing Bronstein to the bottom handcuffed and pinning him down by way of urgent their knees on his legs and neck whilst his blood used to be drawn, in keeping with prosecutors. Bronstein time and again advised officers he may no longer breathe earlier than changing into unresponsive because the blood draw persisted, frame digital camera photos of the incident presentations.

According to prosecutors, officers tried CPR greater than 13 mins after Bronstein was unresponsive, however the father of 5 used to be later pronounced lifeless.

The felony fees come after a “thorough review” of the incident, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated right through a press briefing Wednesday.

“These officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein,” Gascón stated. “We believe that they failed their duty, and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death.”

“Police accountability is essential to public safety,” he persisted.

A sergeant and 6 officers have been charged with one depend each and every of involuntary manslaughter and one depend of attack by way of an officer. Those charged have been known by way of the district lawyer’s workplace as Dionisio Fiorella, 39; Michael Little, 57; Dustin Osmanson, 41; Darren Parsons, 48; Diego Romero, 35; Justin Silva, 30, and Marciel Terry, 32. They each and every face a most sentence of 4 years and 8 months in jail if convicted, prosecutors stated.

ABC News used to be not able to achieve the officers for remark.

The registered nurse who did the blood draw, known as 42-year-old Arbi Baghalian, used to be additionally charged with involuntary manslaughter. He faces a most sentence of 4 years in jail if convicted, prosecutors stated.

John Kelly, an lawyer for Baghalian’s employer, Vital Medical, advised The Associated Press in a remark: “I believe it is outrageous and irresponsible for the DA to charge a Registered Nurse (who was present to take a legal blood draw) with involuntary manslaughter.”

“I am not aware of anyone who has opined that the nurse’s conduct in any way caused or contributed to this unfortunate death,” Kelly stated, in keeping with The AP.

An arraignment date has no longer been set, the district lawyer’s workplace stated.

In a remark to Los Angeles ABC station (*7*), CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee stated he’s “saddened that Mr. Bronstein died while in our custody and care.”

“Any death in custody is a tragedy that we take with utmost seriousness,” Duryee stated within the remark. “I recognize this case will now move through the court system, and I respect the judicial process.”

Body digital camera photos from Bronstein’s death used to be launched ultimate yr as phase of the circle of relatives’s lawsuit in opposition to CHP filed in November 2020.

Prosecutors performed the 18-minute photos Wednesday whilst saying the fees within the case, with Gascón caution it’s “extremely graphic.”

“What ensued is difficult to watch and hear, as Mr. Bronstein pleads for his life,” Gascón stated. “Mr. Bronstein screams ‘I can’t breathe’ over and over, and pleads for help, while officers continue to restrain him, and even demanding that he stop yelling.”

“Mr. Bronstein’s shrieks get softer until he is silent,” he persisted.

Bronstein’s death got here two months earlier than George Floyd’s killing by the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd used to be additionally heard repeating “I can’t breathe” in stressful photos of the incident.

In an post-mortem supplied by way of the attorney for Bronstein’s circle of relatives, the LA coroner’s workplace ascribed his death to acute methamphetamine intoxication right through restraint by way of legislation enforcement however wrote the style of death used to be undetermined.

Bronstein’s father, Edward Tapia, stated he used to be “glad” fees have been introduced over his son’s death, including, “I think when you see the video you’ll understand.”

“What happened is just something I can’t bear with yet, even now,” he stated right through Wednesday’s press briefing. “I miss my son so much.”

The incident stays beneath investigation by way of CHP, prosecutors stated. The sergeant and officers had been put on administrative depart because of the fees, KABC reported.

ABC News didn’t right away obtain a reaction from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, the union that represents CHP officers, for remark.

ABC News’ Adisa Hargett-Robinson and Miles Cohen contributed to this file.