$69.75 Million – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

There used to be no winner in Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the biggest marketed jackpot within the state lottery in additional than 12 years even upper to an estimated $69.75 million for Monday evening — the 8th greatest jackpot in Lotto Texas historical past, slightly.

The subsequent drawing gives an estimated money price of $42.5 million. Texas lottery winners do not pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of this year,” Gary Grief, government director of the Texas Lottery mentioned previous this week.

This is the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs for the reason that drawing on May 29, 2010, when the marketed jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Saturday’s drawing is the ninetieth within the present Lotto Texas jackpot run since beginning as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

The newest annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is simplest eclipsed by means of the multi-state Powerball jackpot which sits at $235 million for Monday’s drawing.

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York for Friday’s $476 million jackpot. So the following Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday is an estimated $20 million.

Texas Lottery officers say in case you ever finally end up with a profitable price tag, signal the price tag and put it in a protected position. Then, search monetary and criminal recommendation and phone the Texas Lottery to agenda an appointment to say the prize.