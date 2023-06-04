61-year-old earns high school diploma 43 years later

Teresa Ramirez dropped out of high school when she was once simply months clear of commencement. It wasn’t till 43 years later that she fulfilled the promise she made to herself to earn a high school diploma.

Reflecting on her resolution to drop out, Ramirez mentioned, “I was in high school, and it was my last semester, and I was just going through a lot of things. I was working and struggling, so I just dropped out. I always wanted to graduate, but things just didn’t go that way.”

After 43 years, Ramirez in the end were given the risk to earn her diploma. Best of all, she were given to graduate along her grandson. Ramirez mentioned, “It means a whole lot, because I know my mom and dad wanted me to graduate. You know, family of eight, they wanted all their children to graduate, and for myself as well. I just felt like I accomplished a lot, I got my diploma and it’s just awesome. It’s a great feeling.”