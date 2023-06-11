60-Somethings With Mob Ties Charged in Jewel Heists

When 4 males had been charged this week in the brazen armed robberies of 2 Manhattan jewelers, their ages advised it is probably not their first stumble upon with the felony justice machine.
It wasn’t.
Among them, in keeping with officers and court docket paperwork, the lads have ties to the Genovese, Lucchese and Kansas City, Mo., crime households; a historical past of financial institution robberies, racketeering and killings; and a jailbreak harking back to a Hollywood film.
The defendants are Vincent Cerchio, 69; Michael Sellick, 67; Frank DiPietro, 65; and Vincent Spagnuolo, 65. If convicted of essentially the most severe rate, every faces the possibility of returning to jail for so long as two decades for failing to do what many of us their age have completed: retire.
The U.S. lawyer’s place of business for the Southern District of New York charged the 4 with stealing $2 million in diamonds and different gem stones at gunpoint whilst dressed as structure employees to mix in on busy streets. A 5th guy, Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, N.J., is charged with being a getaway driving force in one of the vital heists.
“The professional planning and execution of the robberies” replicate the older males’s “long histories of serious violent crime,” prosecutors stated in a court docket submitting. As proof, the submitting cites surveillance pictures, name information, registration code readers, eyewitnesses and cell phone transmission information.
Mr. DiPietro’s legal professional, Mathew J. Mari, stated his shopper was once now not in charge. Mr. DiPietro did paintings in structure, Mr. Mari stated, had led an “exemplary life” in contemporary years and believed that he and the others were arrested on account of their résumés.
“He said, ‘They’re just trying to pin it on us because we’re career criminals,’” Mr. Mari stated.
Organized crime has lengthy been the province of older males. And with some actions that had been conventional mob rackets, like sports activities making a bet, turning into prison, there is also fewer alternatives for younger, would-be gangsters to devote the entry-level crimes that would possibly make their reputations.
Elie Honig, a former most sensible federal organized-crime prosecutor in Manhattan, cited a number of causes for what he referred to as the “perpetual graying” of the Mafia. For something, it takes years to climb the ranks; hardly is a member inducted, or “made,” earlier than he’s in his 50s. For some other, Mr. Honig stated: “There’s no such thing as retirement from the mob. They don’t have a pension plan.”
The complex age of many gangsters continuously turns into an element at sentencing hearings, when bids for leniency generally tend to depend closely on litanies of medicines, impairments, sicknesses and different ravages of time.
When Mr. Honig prosecuted his first arranged crime case in the early 2000s — the reputed Genovese boss Matthew Ianniello and a rating of different defendants — the typical age of the ones charged was once smartly over 70. The scene at their reserving featured walkers, wheelchairs and oxygen machines, he stated.
Mr. DiPietro — born when “Gunsmoke” was once the preferred display on tv — and his fellow defendants made preliminary appearances on Tuesday in federal court docket in Manhattan, the place a pass judgement on ordered that they be detained. They are scheduled to go back to court docket subsequent month.
The first theft was once on Madison Avenue, in a development the place a jeweler running from the penthouse shares a street-level show case with dear pieces on a daily basis, in keeping with a felony criticism.
On Jan. 3, Mr. Cerchio, Mr. DiPietro, Mr. Sellick and Mr. Spagnuolo traveled to the realm of the development, the criticism says; a number of of them had scouted the web page the day earlier than.
Just earlier than 10:30 a.m., the criticism says, Mr. DiPietro and Mr. Sellick, in mask, hats, denims, shoes and brightly coloured, construction-style jackets, entered the foyer and faced a employee who had simply opened a protected.
“Give it to me,” Mr. DiPietro, brandishing a gun, ordered earlier than grabbing a 73-carat necklace, a 17-carat pair of earrings and a six-carat ring and operating off, the criticism says. Mr. Sellick advised the employee to “get in the closet” and fled as smartly.
The 2d theft, on May 20, concerned a jewellery retailer on Elizabeth Street in Chinatown, in keeping with a 2d criticism.
Mr. DiPietro and Mr. Sellick, dressed in an identical outfits, stormed into the store quickly after it opened, prosecutors say. This time, Mr. Sellick had the gun and ordered employees to the ground whilst Mr. DiPietro snatched up jewellery, prosecutors say.
The two fled first in a automobile pushed through the moderately fresh-faced Mr. Sorce, then in one pushed through Mr. Spagnuolo, who prosecutors say was once additionally a getaway driving force in the primary theft.
Mr. Spagnuolo, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., is the one one of the vital 4 older males with out a federal conviction, in keeping with prosecutors. He pleaded in charge to manslaughter in state court docket in 1979 and was once sentenced to ten years in jail, information display. Later got here two convictions on robbery-related fees.
Mr. DiPietro, of Red Bank, N.J., may be an admitted killer. In 1999, he pleaded in charge to fatally taking pictures a grand jury witness who had testified a couple of Lucchese-related drug conspiracy, court docket information display. The sufferer was once discovered in a automobile in a far flung house of Staten Island after being shot 4 occasions in the pinnacle. Mr. DiPietro was once sentenced to 19 years in federal jail and launched in 2016.
Mr. Cerchio’s federal report, prosecutors say, features a 1997 indictment stemming from the homicide of a manner clothier in his Upper West Side condo in a “Lucchese armed robbery spree gone awry.” He pleaded in charge to a stolen items rate and was once sentenced to 27 months.
A sweeping set of federal indictments focused on New Jersey’s DeCavalcante crime circle of relatives in 1999 named Mr. Cerchio as a Lucchese affiliate. The subsequent 12 months, he was once sentenced to 51 months in jail after pleading in charge in a racketeering case involving DeCavalcante gangsters, prosecutors say. Later, in 2014, he pleaded in charge in a scheme to rob vans of counterfeit cigarettes. Sentenced to 27 months, he was once launched in 2016, information display.
A legal professional for Mr. Cerchio, of Howard Beach, Queens, declined to touch upon the most recent allegations, as did a legal professional for Mr. Spagnuolo.
Mr. Sellick, of Franklin Square, N.Y., was once first sentenced to federal jail in 1980 after pleading in charge to financial institution theft, prosecutors say. In 1998, he pleaded in charge to 5 counts of armed financial institution theft and was once sentenced to some other 19 years, information display. He was once launched in 2015.
Since then, his legal professional, Gerald J. McMahon, stated, Mr. Sellick had labored continuously at a union process portray bridges and now earns $55 an hour. Mr. McMahon stated Mr. Sellick was once now not in charge and that the case towards him was once considered one of “mistaken identity.”
Mr. Sellick has displayed an inherent ability for drama in the previous: Twice all over a state jail stint that overlapped along with his federal sentences he escaped from an upstate prison.
The first jailbreak, in 1979, resembled the plot of the movie “Escape From Alcatraz,” which had simply been launched and was once according to exact occasions on the well-known island jail in San Francisco Bay.
In Mr. Sellick’s model, he and several other others tore a gentle fixture from a cellular wall, enlarged the ensuing hollow, crawled onto a catwalk, tore up a ground grating and slithered via 300 toes of plumbing pipes and electric conduits to an opening in a wall left through structure paintings.
The Alcatraz fugitives had been by no means discovered, useless or alive. Mr. Sellick, clearly, was once.
Chelsia Rose Marcius and William Okay. Rashbaum contributed reporting. Kitty Bennett contributed analysis.