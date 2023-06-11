60-Somethings With Mob Ties Charged in Jewel Heists

When 4 males had been charged this week in the brazen armed robberies of 2 Manhattan jewelers, their ages advised it is probably not their first stumble upon with the felony justice machine.

It wasn’t.

Among them, in keeping with officers and court docket paperwork, the lads have ties to the Genovese, Lucchese and Kansas City, Mo., crime households; a historical past of financial institution robberies, racketeering and killings; and a jailbreak harking back to a Hollywood film.

The defendants are Vincent Cerchio, 69; Michael Sellick, 67; Frank DiPietro, 65; and Vincent Spagnuolo, 65. If convicted of essentially the most severe rate, every faces the possibility of returning to jail for so long as two decades for failing to do what many of us their age have completed: retire.

The U.S. lawyer’s place of business for the Southern District of New York charged the 4 with stealing $2 million in diamonds and different gem stones at gunpoint whilst dressed as structure employees to mix in on busy streets. A 5th guy, Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, N.J., is charged with being a getaway driving force in one of the vital heists.