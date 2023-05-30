6 still hospitalized after 9 hurt in Hollywood Broadwalk shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Six of the 9 folks injured in a Memorial Day mass shooting on Hollywood Beach stay hospitalized on Tuesday as government proceed to seek for two suspects concerned.

The shooting took place close to the Hollywood Broadwalk at round 7 p.m. between Johnson Street and Garfield Street. According to police stories, a dispute between two teams sparked the gunfire.

Police launched surveillance video early on Tuesday that presentations two suspects and a crowd of folks fleeing.

One of 2 suspects pictured following a mass shooting at the Hollywood Broadwalk.

According to an eyewitness, a number of younger males have been brawling in entrance of Broadwalk shops when one in every of them took out a gun and opened fireplace.

Authorities despatched the 9 sufferers to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Four of the sufferers have been kids between the ages of one and 17. The final 5 sufferers vary in age from 25 to 65.

Authorities have indicated that every one 4 kids shot are still in the medical institution, and two grownup sufferers also are still hospitalized. All sufferers are reportedly in strong situation.

If you’ve gotten any information in regards to the incident, please touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Surveillance video launched following Hollywood Broadwalk shooting

