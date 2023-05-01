6 people killed, dozens injured as dust storm causes major car crash in Illinois: Officials

(*6*)

As many as 80 cars have been stuck up in the huge crash.

Six people are lifeless and dozens extra injured after an enormous pileup Monday in Illinois led to by means of a unexpected dust storm, officers mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick mentioned throughout a day press convention that six people had died and greater than 30 people have been transported to the sanatorium, together with a couple of people with life-threatening accidents. Victims vary in age from 2 to 80 years previous, Starrick mentioned.

The crash came about at about 11 a.m. native time on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, officers mentioned. Car injuries have been reported on each north and southbound lanes of I-55 for a 2-mile stretch.

Multiple people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Ill., on Monday, May 1, 2023. - Advertisement - @gwith99/Twitter

Forty to 60 passenger cars and a minimum of 30 business cars have been concerned in the crash, together with two semi-trucks that stuck hearth, police mentioned.

The reason for the crash was once over the top winds blowing dust from farm fields around the freeway, Starrick mentioned. The crash induced a reaction from a flurry of emergency cars and a couple of helicopters.

- Advertisement -

Leach, who was once riding an RV from Illinois to Texas, informed ABC News that she have been caught in site visitors in the back of the huge crash for 5 hours.

“It actually looks like snow almost when I was sending [my kids] videos,” mentioned Karen Leach, who was once stuck up in the storm. “And it just it feels like, like the end of the world.”

The stretch of I-55 the place the coincidence came about is anticipated to be closed a minimum of throughout the night time, Starrick mentioned.

“My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more,” Rep. Nikki Budzinski mentioned in on Twitter. “Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold.”