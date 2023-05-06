Saturday, May 6, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

6 injured at Colorado resort after mechanical equipment collapses in pool area

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
6 injured at Colorado resort after mechanical equipment collapses in pool area

Six other people had been injured, together with two in life-threatening situation, after mechanical equipment collapsed in an indoor pool area at a Colorado resort, government stated.

The Aurora Fire Rescue (*6*) its rescue crew answered Saturday to the Gaylord Rockies Resort in suburban Denver “where there is a reported collapse of mechanical equipment in the aquatics area.”

PHOTO: Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023.

Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Aurora Fire Rescue

First responders handled six sufferers, together with two who had been transported to native hospitals with life-threatening accidents, the dept stated.

PHOTO: Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023.

Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Aurora Fire Rescue

Gaylord Hotels is a Marriott International emblem. ABC News has reached out to Marriott for remark.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

- Advertisement -



post credit to Source link

Previous article
Jailed high school student faces 19 charges over school shooting threat
Next article
Newton Minow, FCC chairman who assailed ‘vast wasteland’ of TV, dies at 97

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks