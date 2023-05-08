6 Floridians accused of trafficking drugs from West Coast to Central Florida

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest and indictment of a number of Floridians in a year-long drug trafficking investigation referred to as “Operation Ice Man”. The investigation began in early 2022 and concerned a large number of legislation enforcement companies, such because the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Flagler and Volusia County Sheriff Offices, in addition to DeLand and Daytona police departments.

FCSO has claimed that the investigation concerned transporting methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California, to Central Florida. An estimated 300 kilograms of unlawful narcotics, together with cocaine, meth, and fentanyl, had been introduced into Flagler and Volusia counties since 2021. According to federal brokers, the folks concerned on this drug trafficking operation used business vans to smuggle drugs from Mexico to Los Angeles, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, after which without delay to Florida.

Six out of the 9 folks arrested come from Palm Coast, Green Cove Springs, and Bunnell. Camarie Shavers (23), Alfred Shavers Jr. (26), and Alfred Shavers Sr. (48) had been recognized by way of investigators as against the law circle of relatives in Bunnell accused of distributing drugs in Central Florida.

Miguel Hernandez (36) and Saul Sandoval (39), each from Phoenix, had been additionally recognized because the individuals who allegedly helped deliver the drugs into the United States. Federal Prosecutor Roger Handber has mentioned that “those two are alleged to have brokered deals with other co-conspirators located in Mexico who would send the drugs across the border for Sandoval and Hernandez to sell. Large quantities of those drugs were then shipped to Flagler County and Volusia County where other conspirators in this area would distribute them.”

The alleged co-conspirators had been recognized as Jimmie Bizzell (53) of Green Cove Springs, Zara Mascarella (23) of Palm Coast, and Tyrone James (55) of Palm Coast.

When DEA and FBI brokers performed raids in Flagler County, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, they recovered massive quantities of unlawful narcotics, money, and unlawful firearms and ammunition in accordance to experiences.

