6 Apps That Provide Everything a Skateboarder Needs

Whether you might be running on perfecting the fundamentals of an ollie or venturing into extra complicated tips to grasp the game of skateboarding, follow is very important. However, it may be a bit arduous to do all of it by yourself, and that’s the reason the place your telephone can provide you with a serving to hand.





There are a lot of apps available in the market for skateboarding that may assist enhance your enjoy. Here, we’ve got rounded up six apps each and every skateboarder will have to must follow their methods, discover new skating spots, and connect to different skate boarders round them.

1. RIDERS

RIDERS is the most efficient community-oriented skateboarding app you’ll use. It options a ton of learnable methods, each and every of which is split into 3 sections (Theory, Questions, and Practice) to make the educational procedure simple for you. The Theory segment contains how-to movies, guidelines, and methods from riders all over the place the arena. This method, if one’s method of explaining does not mean you can, a lot of others will.

You can seek the advice of the Questions tab for any questions referring to explicit methods. Simply elevate the problem locally, and anyone will mean you can out. Similarly, you’ll additionally solution different riders’ inquiries to stage up.

Under the Practice tab, you’ll set a purpose for the way temporarily you need to be told the trick. The app will ship you notifications to stay you motivated. After going during the tutorials, you’ll dive into the follow and post your growth. Other riders can then remark that can assist you enhance your shape. So, it is Reddit, however for skaters.

Make certain to take a look at the Feed segment to flex your newly discovered methods and watch which strikes different riders are pulling. For a extra centered studying enjoy, you’ll seek for a within reach skateboarding trainer and get a one-on-one coaching consultation too.

Download: RIDERS for iOS | Android (Free, subscription to be had)

2. Loke

Loke is any other community-oriented skateboarding app this is very similar to RIDERS. However, whilst RIDERS makes a speciality of instructing you the most up to date new methods, Loke as a substitute makes a speciality of retaining you engaged with demanding situations.

These demanding situations are up to date on a per 30 days in addition to weekly foundation. Each problem calls for you to accomplish a other trick starting from manuals to 360-degree flips and the whole thing else in between. Many of those demanding situations are backed, and you’ll win prizes equivalent to new forums, headphones, and skating attire.

You additionally get the danger to observe the most efficient submissions for each and every problem. The app additionally has a segment that permit you to in finding new skating spots round you. So, in the event you uncover a cool new spot this is reasonably unknown, simply percentage its location, and different skaters will sign up for you within the a laugh.

Download: Loke for iOS | Android (Free)

3. ShredSpots

ShredSpots permits you to discover new skating spots round you. It’s any other community-based app the place riders can upload their favourite spots for different skateboards to check out out. From designated skating plazas to random spots in numerous neighborhoods, ShredSpots has a lot of typical (and unconventional) puts you’ll skate on.

Along with the site, the app additionally shows the stumbling blocks each and every spot has. If you need to follow a flat rail trick, you’ll search for the spots that experience a flat rail for you to check out out. The app additionally presentations you the chance of having busted or kicked out from a explicit spot, which is hilarious and helpful on the similar time.

And it is not that you are merely given the title of where to seek out it your self. ShredSpots even provides you with precise instructions to the spot, and you’ll percentage the site with your pals.

Download: ShredSpots for iOS | Android (Free)

4. Skate Tricks

As the title suggests, Skate Tricks is your one-stop store for all skating guidelines and methods. The app has a at hand seek engine that allows you to search for any explicit trick. Alternatively, you’ll make a choice the class of trick you need to be told, like Flat, Grunt, Ramp, Slide, and Adventure. Each choice has a problem stage going from Easy to Extreme.

To mean you can perceive the trick as completely as imaginable, each and every trick has 5 portions: must haves, principle, step by step directions, ft placement, and a slo-mo video. This is to be sure you absolutely perceive the trick and are ready to execute it completely. Once accomplished, you’ll even save that trick below your profile.

To stay you for your ft, there could also be a Skate School, which presentations you the trick of the day. You can be told that trick and provides it a shot, skip it, exchange the class, or ease the trouble. Skate Tricks additionally permits you to roll a die and carry out the random trick that comes up.

Download: Skate Tricks for iOS | (*6*) (Free, top rate model to be had)

5. Splice

If you’re feeling like you might be at a level the place you are prepared to sing their own praises your skating abilities, you wish to have a just right app to edit your clips. With Splice, you get a lot of key modifying options at your fingertips. You do not have to be a skilled video editor to make loopy just right skateboarding movies.

After you import your clip, you’ll choose from quite a lot of side ratios for various platforms. You too can upload a slo-mo impact, tweak the playback velocity, upload transitions, and alter the background. All those equipment mean you can transition seamlessly between jumps and upload cool results in your clips.

Download: Splice for iOS | Android (Free, subscription to be had)

6. Perfect Grind

So a ways, maximum apps we reviewed have taught skateboarding theoretically and by means of the usage of movies. Well, Perfect Grind brings a new taste to the combination by means of the usage of interactive gameplay to be told skateboarding. You can play the sport with only one finger; all it takes is a aggregate of swipes on the proper timing to nail the methods.

There are a lot of demanding situations to accomplish, and as you move, they turn into harder. Like in actual existence, constant follow is the one method to reach Perfect Grind. The sport has 4 modes: Career, Single Run, Free Skate, and Park Editor. However, the remaining two modes are to be had best within the complete model.

Nevertheless, give Perfect Grind a shot the following time you’ve got unfastened time to spare. It’s a very good time-killer; even the paid model is really useful on account of the additional maps you’ll free up.

Download: Perfect Grind for iOS | Android (Free, paid model to be had)

Up Your Skateboarding Game With These Apps

Skateboarding is a endless adventure of studying, bailing out, after which making an attempt once more. It’s a lot of a laugh, nevertheless it calls for a lot of time and endurance to enhance, too.

Fortunately, those apps could make the enjoy higher and extra relaxing. Just remember the fact that there is no disgrace in dressed in a helmet if you are at it.