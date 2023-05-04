$5K reward for info offered after 6 cattle found dead with their tongues missing in 3 Texas counties





(*3*)The Animal Legal Defense Fund is providing a $5,000 reward for information that results in the conviction of the individual or individuals accountable for mutilating six cows throughout 3 Texas counties. This announcement got here after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on April 19 that six cows had been found dead in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties with their tongues utterly got rid of.

(*3*)According to the MCSO, in the case of a 6-year-old Longhorn move, “a straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched.” In two different circumstances, the cows’ anus and exterior genitalia had been got rid of with the similar degree of precision because the cuts round their jaw traces.

(*3*)Local government have reported that the incidents took place in other pastures and amongst other herds, with no blood or footprints left at the back of. Similarly, there is not any signal of a combat or disturbance on the scene, and ranchers have reported that no predators or birds scavenged the stays of the cow. The ALDF has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that results in an arrest and conviction in the case.

(*3*)Managing Attorney Emily Lewis said in the discharge, “Regardless of this case’s bizarre details, six cows are victims of these crimes… We recommend this crime be taken seriously by the entire community. We will do all we can to support law enforcement’s search for answers and accountability for this case.” Anyone with information is suggested to touch MCSO at 936-348-2755.

(*3*)In Bexar County, sheriff’s place of job deputies found more than one cows dead in the Calaveras Lake house in April. To lend a hand deliver justice to these circumstances, PETA has additionally offered a $5,000 reward for information that results in an arrest and conviction of the individual(s) accountable. If you’ve got any information, please touch the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or via e mail at [email protected]

