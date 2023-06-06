57 Karma Quotes on What Goes Around Comes Around

There could be associate hyperlinks on this web page, because of this we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.

The concept that we reap the results of our movements has been round for hundreds of years.

In Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism, the main of purpose and impact, or experiencing the results of 1’s purpose and movements, is referred to as karma.

If you sow goodness, the karmic principle states that you are going to reap goodness as neatly. Inversely, unhealthy deeds gives you destructive penalties.

Throughout historical past, other folks have attempted to know the affect of karma of their lives. In sharing their stories with the remainder of the arena, they have got talented us with profound quotes replicate the reality about the main and reminds us “what goes around comes around.”

Today, we’re sharing a selection of karma quotes that remind us to are living in keeping with the trail of kindness, generosity, justice, and positivity.

You’ll in finding smart phrases from philosophers, lecturers, celebrities, artists, and other folks of affect who’ve skilled how karma works of their lives.

Read on and be impressed.

“You cannot control the results, only your actions.” – Allan Lokos “There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.” – Sylvester Stallone

“Attachment and aversion are the root cause of karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the root cause of birth and death, and these are said to be the source of misery. None can escape the effect of their own past karma.” – Mahavira “The meaning of karma is in the intention. The intention behind action is what matters.” – The Gita “Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve.” – Unknown “How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” – Wayne Dyer “Someday people will ask me what is the key to my success…and I will simply say, “Good Karma.” – Okay. Crumley

“The Law of Karma is also called the Law of Cause and Effect, Action and Reaction and: as you sow, so shall you reap.” – Sham Hinduja “Karma is a tricky thing. To serve Karma, one must repay good Karma to others.” – M. R. Mathias “Karma moves in two directions. If we act virtuously, the seed we plant will result in happiness. If we act non-virtuously, suffering results.” – Sakyong Mipham “Stop blaming others for the pains and sufferings you have. They are because of you, your karma, and your own disposition.” – Girdhar Joshi “I guess one of the ways that karma works is that it finds out what you are most afraid of and then makes that happen eventually.” – Cheech Marin “This is your karma. You do not understand now, but you will understand later.” – H. Haven Rose “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.” – Jessica Brody “Remember to honor the hand which reached out for you when you needed it, by being that hand to someone else who is struggling.” – Greg Dutilly “Even chance meetings are the result of karma… Things in life are fated by our previous lives. That even in the smallest events there’s no such thing as coincidence.” – Haruki Murakami “What goes around comes around. And sometimes you get what’s coming around.” – Jim Butcher

“Don’t waste time on revenge. The people who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.” – Unknown “Live a good and honorable life. Then, when you are older you can look back and enjoy it a second time.” – Dalai Lama “I do not believe in karma. However, I practice it every day because it tricks me into being a better person!” – Clint Diffie “Not only is there often a right and wrong, but what goes around does come around, Karma exists.” – Donald Van De Mark “Karma is a cruel mistress.” – Kelley York “As she has planted, so does she harvest; such is the field of karma.” – Sri Guru Granth Sahib “You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.” – Ericka Williams “It is a rule of life that we eventually become victims of the evil we do to others.” – Wayne Gerard Trotman “Problems or successes, they all are the results of our own actions. Karma. The philosophy of action is that no one else is the giver of peace or happiness. One’s own karma, one’s own actions are responsible to come to bring either happiness or success or whatever.” – Maharishi Mahesh Yogi “If your actions were to boomerang back on you instantly, would you still act the same?” – Alexandra Katehakis

“Every act done, no matter how insignificant, will eventually return to the doer with equal impact. Good will be returned with good; evil with evil.” – Nishan Panwar “We must always reflect only what we wish to see reflected within us.” – Robin Sacredfire “Karma is the universe’s way of letting you know that you just thought you got away with it.” – Unknown “Many believe in karma but I take it to a whole different level.” – Vincent Alexandria “When you plant a seed of love, it is you that blossoms.” – Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati “Karma bides it’s time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback.” – Benjamin Bayani “Show a little faith in someone when they need it. It’s amazing how it comes back around to you.” – Garon Whited “I heard that karma is vengeful and is also a light sleeper.” – Rudy Francisco “As long as karma exists, the world changes. There will always be karma to be taken care of.” – Nina Hagen

“Men are not punished for their sins, but by them.” – Elbert Hubbard “Karma is extremely efficient, if one is extremely patient.” – Efrat Cybulkiewicz “The love you send into the world, you will find, is the love that returns to you.” – Avina Celeste “Karma is justice. It does not reward or punish. It shows no favoritism because we all have to earn all that we receive. Karma doesn’t predestine anything. We create our own causes and Karma adjusts the effects with perfect balance.” – Mary T. Browne “But this was what happened when you didn’t want to visit and confront the past: the past starts visiting and confronting you.” – Bret Easton Ellis “A boomerang returns back to the person who throws it.” – Vera Nazarian “The universe does not carry debts, it always returns back to you what you gave it.” – Drishti Bablani “Karma is not just about the troubles, but also about surmounting them.” – Rick Springfield

“So never rule out retribution. But never expect it.” – Vera Nazarian “Karma is karma. Karma is in life. You do the wrong things, you get the wrong things out of it.” – Antonio Brown “Do not attempt to help those who have not asked for your help. Interfering with their own karma will result in a never-ending spiritual war from which you can only lose.” – Robin Sacredfire “Someone should have mentioned to him that karma was a venomous witch.” – Courtney Cole “In this world, it is not worth finding anyone’s faults. One becomes bound (by karma) by finding faults.” – Dada Bhagwan “By each crime and every kindness, we birth our future.” – David Mitchell “Let the players play, let the haters hate and let karma handle their fate.” – Unknown “Nothing amuses people more than a cocky guy who starts losing.” – Criss Jami

“Your karma should be good, and everything else will follow. Your good karma will always win over your bad luck.” – Rohit Shetty “I believe in Karma. If the good is sown, the good is collected. When positive things are made, that returns well.” – Yannick Noah “My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground upon which I stand.” – Thich Nhat Hanh “Ancestral karma is not something that is permanently ingrained; with conscientious effort it can be modified and healed. It only requires you to be proactive and intentional in your efforts to heal.” –Dr. Steven Farmer “Learn to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” – Leonardo da Vinci

Final Thoughts on Karma Quotes

Believing in karma does no longer require you to turn into a member of a specific spiritual team.

Karma can function your tenet for residing an honorable existence that values positivity and compassion for all of advent.

We hope that this selection of karma quotes conjures up you to practice the proper trail, working towards kindness anywhere you end up.

