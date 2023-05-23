57 Destiny Quotes About Reaching Your True Potential

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, this means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.

If you're in search of future quotes, this assortment is absolute best for you.

Some folks view future as one thing that’s inevitable—one thing that occurs to us this is past our keep an eye on. However, there are others who imagine that future is what you succeed in throughout the possible choices you are making in lifestyles.

Making the proper possible choices brings you nearer on your future. Meanwhile, the fallacious possible choices stay you clear of what you’re in reality intended to be. They reason you to grow to be disappointed with lifestyles.

Realizing your true possible unlocks your future, however how can one know their true possible? One means is to grasp your lifestyles’s function.

Although this workout in self-awareness does now not yield effects in a single day, what you’ll be told will information you in making possible choices which might be extra aligned with the lifestyles you might be destined to reside.

In the interim, learn on for quotes about future from probably the most maximum influential folks right through historical past.

“I run my own world, because I very firmly believe that my destiny, my future is in my hands and I don’t want to blame anybody else for the path that I take.” – Vijay Mallya “Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved.” – William Jennings Bryan “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” – William Shakespeare “No man is great enough or wise enough for any of us to surrender our destiny to. The only way in which anyone can lead us is to restore to us the belief in our own guidance.” – Henry Miller “We determine our destiny by the actions we take today.” – Catherine Pulsifer “Fate is just another word for people’s choices coming to a head. Destiny, coincidence, whatever you name it. It inevitably lies in our hands.” – Tiffanie DeBartolo

“Control your own destiny or someone else will.” – Jack Welch “Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.” – J. Ok. Rowling “The chief condition on which life, health and vigor depend on is action. It is by action that an organism develops its faculties, increases its energy, and attains the fulfillment of its destiny.” – Colin Powell “If you believe in destiny, then you know that you have a purpose. You know things happen for a reason, and that you should find out how to live up to that essence of what you’re supposed to do and which direction you are determined to take.” – V. Noot “Whatever is going to happen will happen, whether we worry or not.” – Ana Monnar “Do not compare yourself to others. You have a unique destiny and mission that only you can accomplish.” – Mariane Pearl

“You often meet your fate on the road you take to avoid it.” – Goldie Hawn “Coincidences mean you’re on the right path.” – Simon Van Booy “It’s one thing to talk about your destiny. It’s one thing to dream about your destiny. It’s one thing to look at your destiny. But it’s another thing – it is another thing – to make the decisions. To wake up when you know you supposed to wake up!” – Eric Thomas “Sometimes you are in the middle of your destiny before you even know it has begun.” – Sarah Holman “There are winds of destiny that blow when we least expect them. Sometimes they gust with the fury of a hurricane, sometimes they barely fan one’s cheek. But the winds cannot be denied, bringing as they often do a future that is impossible to ignore.” – Nicholas Sparks “What is the point of having free will if one cannot occasionally spit in the eye of destiny?” – Jim Butcher

“Destiny has two ways of crushing us – by refusing our wishes and by fulfilling them.” – Henri Frederic Amiel “If you are serious about your destiny and arriving at success then you must stick to your plan and follow the road map. It’s not good enough to have the plan in your head! The plan must be written down.” – Tony A. Gaskins, Jr. “That which we manifest is before us; we are the creators of our own destiny. Be it through intention or ignorance, our successes and our failures have been brought on by none other than ourselves.” – Garth Stein “Your life will be no better than the plans you make and the action you take. You are the architect and builder of your own life, fortune, destiny.” – Alfred A. Montapert “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” – Lisa Mantchev “You control your future, your destiny. What you think about comes about. By recording your dreams and goals on paper, you set in motion the process of becoming the person you most want to be. Put your future in good hands – your own.” – Mark Victor Hansen “Destiny is the push of our instincts to the pull of our purpose.” – T.D. Jakes

“We are not permitted to choose the frame of our destiny. But what we put into it is ours.” – Dag Hammarskjöld “It’s choice – not chance – that determines your destiny.” – Jean Nidech “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” – Lao Tzu “Your destiny is to fulfill those things upon which you focus most intently. So choose to keep your focus on that which is truly magnificent, beautiful, uplifting and joyful. Your life is always moving toward something.” – Ralph Marston “Nobody gets to write your destiny but you. Your future is in your hands.” – Barack Obama “I need not wait for I have the power to choose my own destiny.” – Og Mandino “Even when you think you have your life all mapped out, things happen that shape your destiny in ways you might never have imagined.” – Deepak Chopra “No matter what your history has been, your destiny is what you create today. What are you going to create?” – Steve Maraboli “Destiny grants us our wishes, but in its own way, in order to give us something beyond our wishes.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe “Destiny is a destination. It’s one’s place of purpose. The path to your destiny is uniquely yours.” – Deirdre A. McClarin

“You control your own destiny. You go out there and work hard and show people that you come to work and earn your respect. All you can control is how you go out there and perform every day.” – Derrick Henry “The law of harvest is to reap more than you sow. Sow an act, and you reap a habit. Sow a habit and you reap a character. Sow a character and you reap a destiny.” – James Allen “Your will shall decide your destiny.” – Emily Brontë “Anything that happens in your life was meant to happen. It is your destiny. I was destined to have the life I have now, and I can’t have any regrets.” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic “Don’t leave your destiny up to someone else. Some people are not aware it’s their choice to create their own destiny while others set personal goals and take responsibility for the direction of their lives. You can surrender your destiny to the desires of others, or you can control your own destiny by establishing your goals and working steadily to attain them.” – Catherine Pulsifer “We must look for ways to be an active force in our own lives. We must take charge of our own destinies, design a life of substance and truly begin to live our dreams.” – Les Brown “Actions are the seed of fate deeds grow into destiny.” – Harry S Truman

“Stop trying to be less of who you are. Let this time in your life cut you open and drain all of the things that are holding you back.” – Jennifer Elisabeth “It is a mistake to look too far ahead. Only one link of the chain of destiny can be handled at a time.” – Winston Churchill “Experiences are some of the sign posts which point to your destiny.” – William Johnson “Life is a journey of either fate or destiny. Fate is the result of giving in to one’s wounds and heartaches. Your destiny unfolds when you rise above the challenges of your life and use them as divine opportunities to move forward to unlock your higher potential.” – Caroline Myss “I seldom end up where I wanted to go, but almost always end up where I need to be.” – Douglas Adams

“Sometimes you imagine that everything could have been different for you, that if only you had gone right one day when you chose to go left, you would be living a life you could never have anticipated. But at other times you think there was no other way forward–that you were always bound to end up exactly where you have.” – Kevin Brockmeier “Character is destiny.” – Heraclitus “Our destiny exercises its influence over us even when, as yet, we have not learned its nature: it is our future that lays down the law of our today.”– Friedrich Nietzsche “Attempting to chart your course along anyone else’s path, no matter how much you admire them, only leads you away from your destiny.” – Will Craig “A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” – Jean de La Fontaine “Each meeting occurs at the precise moment for which it was meant. Usually, when it will have the greatest impact on our lives.” – Nadia Scrieva “I believe a lot in destiny and I think that if something didn’t happen, it was for a reason.” – Didier Drogba

“The willing, Destiny guides them. The unwilling, Destiny drags them.” – Seneca “How would your life be different if you didn’t allow yourself to be defined by your past? Let today be the day. You stop letting your history interfere with your destiny and awaken to the opportunity to release your greatest self.” – Steve Maraboli “Other people and their opinions hold no power in defining our destiny.” – Oprah Winfrey

Final Thoughts on Destiny Quotes

The possible choices we make in lifestyles can carry us both nearer to or farther clear of our future. It’s as much as us to expand the attention to make the proper possible choices.

We hope that this selection of future quotes will encourage you to be extra proactive in shaping your lifestyles to succeed in your truest possible.

And if you need extra inspirational quotes, make sure that to take a look at those weblog posts:

