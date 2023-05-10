55 Quotes About Honesty and Having Integrity Throughout Life

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, which means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

Honesty and integrity are the 2 maximum essential characteristics one must have as a way to achieve success and glad in existence.

It’s now not sudden that groovy leaders right through historical past are steadily described as devoted and stuffed with integrity.

You’ll additionally understand that alternatives for occupation development are a large number of for many who are other folks of integrity.

Honesty and integrity domesticate peace and tranquility. There’s not anything to cover, so there’s not anything to be wired about.

How else does dwelling truthfully and with integrity have an effect on our lives?

The Impact of Honesty and Integrity in All Aspects of Life

1. The office. In a office the place honesty and integrity are held in top regard, you’ll understand that the running atmosphere is tranquil and the power is certain. Workers have a tendency to specific the next stage of delight of their jobs.

2. Personal relationships. In non-public relationships, when each events are truthful, the extent of agree with is top. Couples who agree with each and every different have the next probability of staying in combination longer.

3. In relation to ourselves. Being truthful and dwelling with integrity does now not best follow to our dealings with others. It could also be essential once we are coping with ourselves.

Ask your self:

Are you expressing your unique self?

Are you dwelling in keeping with the values you dangle pricey?

Are you suppressing what you already know for worry of people’s judgment?

When we are living our truths, it’s more uncomplicated for us to acknowledge scenarios the place we give away our non-public energy. Being truthful additionally way doing the whole lot we will to reside authentically, in pursuit of our personal happiness fairly than pleasurable others.

Here are 55 inspiring quotes about honesty and integrity. We hope you revel in studying this assortment up to we loved compiling it.

“We learned about honesty and integrity, that truth matters.. that you don’t take shortcuts or play by your own rules.. and success doesn’t count unless you earn it fair and square.” – Michelle Obama “Honesty is the first chapter of the book wisdom.” – Thomas Jefferson “Honesty is the best policy. If I lose mine honor, I lose myself.” – William Shakespeare “If you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people.” – Virginia Woolfe “Honesty is a very expensive gift. Don’t expect it from cheap people.” – Warren Buffet

“Honesty is more than not lying. It is truth telling, truth speaking, truth living, and truth loving.” – James E. Faust “Honesty and transparency make you vulnerable. Be honest and transparent anyway.” – Mother Teresa “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” – Albert Einstein “Being honest may not get you a lot of friends but it’ll always get you the right ones.” – John Lennon “One of the few things in life that cannot possibly do harm, in the end, is the honest pursuit of the truth.” – Peter Kreeft “Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world would do this, it would change the earth.” – William Faulkner “To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.” – Mahatma Gandhi “Honesty is often very hard. The truth is often painful. But the freedom it can bring is worth the trying.” – Fred Rogers “In a world of lies and liars, an honest work of art is always an act of social responsibility.” – Robert McKee

“Honesty is the fastest way to prevent a mistake from turning into a failure.” – James Altucher “Nothing in this world is harder than speaking the truth, nothing easier than flattery.” – Fyodor Dostoevsky “The truth cuts like the sharpest knife I’ve ever known.” – Tomi Adeyemi “The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love, and loyalty.” – Zig Ziglar “Oh, what a tangled web we weave…when first we practice to deceive.” – Walter Scott “No matter how plain a woman may be, if truth and honesty are written across her face, she will be beautiful.” – Eleanor Roosevelt “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.” – Oscar Wilde “The elegance of honesty needs no adornment.” – Mary Brown “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” – Abraham Lincoln “Let’s tell the truth to people. When people ask, ‘How are you?’ have the nerve sometimes to answer truthfully.” – Maya Angelou “The liar’s punishment is, not in the least that he is not believed, but that he cannot believe anyone else.” – George Bernard Shaw “Honesty is the rarest wealth anyone can possess, and yet all the honesty in the world ain’t lawful tender for a loaf of bread.” – Josh Billings “Seeking what is true is not seeking what is desirable.” – Albert Camus “Make yourself an honest man, and then you may be sure that there is one less scoundrel in the world.” – Thomas Carlyle

“Simple honesty of purpose in a man goes a long way in life, if founded on a just estimate of himself and a steady obedience to the rule he knows and feels to be right.” – Samuel Smiles “In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot.” – Czesław Miłosz “Without courage we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest.” – Maya Angelou “The main trouble with being an honest man was that it lost you all your illusions.” – James Jones (*55*) – Carlos Wallace “Honest people don’t hide their deeds.” – Emily Brontë “If it is not right do not do it; if it is not true do not say it.” – Marcus Aurelius (Check out this post for extra Marcus Aurelius quotes.) “Early in my career… I had to choose between honest arrogance and a hypercritical humility… I deliberately choose an honest arrogance, and I’ve never been sorry.” – Frank Lloyd Wright “Our lives improve only when we take chances – and the first and most difficult risk we can take is to be honest with ourselves.” – Walter Anderson “Better to get hurt by the truth than comforted with a lie.” – Khaled Hosseini “The real source of inner joy is to remain truthful and honest.” – The 14th Dalai Lama “I hold the maxim no less applicable to public than to private affairs, that honesty is always the best policy.” – George Washington “If you tell the truth, you don’t need a long memory.” – Jesse Ventura

“You should not honor men more than truth.” – Plato “Honest hearts produce honest actions.” – Brigham Young “Tell the truth, or someone will tell it for you.” – Stephanie Klein “Love is honesty. Love is a mutual respect for one another.” – Simon Elkeles “There is one way to find out if a man is honest – ask him. If he says ‘yes’, you know he is crooked.” – Groucho Marx “Always tell the truth. That way you don’t have to remember what you said.” – Mark Twain “You’re only responsible for being honest, not for someone else’s reaction to your honesty.” – Kelli Jae Baeli “The truth may not set you free, but used carefully, it can confuse the hell out of your enemies.” – Laurell Okay. Hamilton “When you’re dishonest with yourself, you’re disconnected from reality. You’re going to make poor decisions. You’re going to drop out of the moment and you’re going to be less happy and you’re going to be wrong.” – Naval Ravikant “You are honest enough by nature to be able to see and judge your own self clearly – and that is a great thing. Never lose that honesty – always be honest with yourself.” – Enid Blyton “The truth needs so little rehearsal.” – Barbara Kingsolver “Be bad, but at least don’t be a liar, a deceiver!” – Leo Tolstoy “Leading your life honestly and truthfully will create trust and friendship.” – The 14th Dalai Lama “Truth is the most valuable thing we have. Let us economize it.” – Mark Twain

Final Thoughts on Quotes About Honesty

There you may have it—55 inspiring quotes about honesty and integrity.

Striving to include those characteristics on your day by day existence can carry peace of thoughts and happiness. After all, when you’re devoted, it’s not essential to bear in mind 1000 lies as a way to toughen the primary one made.

