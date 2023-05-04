There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, because of this we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis ahead of making any on-line acquire.

Sometimes the one well past a drawback is to put one foot ahead and stay going.

In as of late’s post, we’ll talk about the deserves of endurance, and the way proceeding onwards is the wisest plan of action. If you are feeling such as you’re in the course of a mountain, those stay going quotes might simply provide the oomph you want to lift on.

Whether bodily or psychological, each time we set ourselves a function – whether or not non-public or skilled, in the future in our adventure we’re going to come across sticking issues.

This applies to anything else you’ll recall to mind; attaining a health function, getting a promotion, or therapeutic outdated emotional wounds, there isn’t a side of lifestyles that isn’t going to provide demanding situations to us.

In some ways, it’s the stumbling blocks or difficulties that yield essentially the most precious courses and insights. It’s the uncooked subject matter of our absolute best knowledge that we will be able to draw on it doesn’t matter what kind challenged we are facing sooner or later.

However, figuring out that is something, and making use of this information is some other factor fully. We all perceive the facility of endurance however we don’t essentially at all times really feel like getting away from bed to face the day’s demanding situations.

This is the place this compendium of stay going quotes will let you. Our minds can generate inspiration and motivation from numerous assets and the phrases you learn are this type of assets of energy.

So, when you’re feeling down and out, inspiring phrases might come up with that spice up you want to push thru a drawback and get nearer to your targets and goals.

53 Keep Going Quotes to Get You Past Personal Obstacles

“Those who move forward with a happy spirit will find that things always work out.” – Gordon B. Hinkley “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu “It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius “Life has got all those twists and turns. You’ve got to hold on tight and off you go.” – Nicole Kidman

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” – Arthur Ashe “Do just once what others say you can’t do, and you will never pay attention to their limitations again.” – James R. Cook “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” – Aristotle (*53*) – George Whitefield “You just can’t beat the person who never gives up.” – Babe Ruth

“Show me a person who doesn’t make mistakes and I’ll show you a person who doesn’t do anything.” – Leonard Rubino “It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old. They grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.” – Gabriel García Márquez “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow.” – Mary Anne Radmacher “My attitude has always been, if you fall flat on your face, at least you’re moving forward. All you have to do is get back up and try again.” – Richard Branson “I realized early on that success was tied to not giving up. Most people in this business gave up and went on to other things. If you simply didn’t give up, you would outlast the people who came in on the bus with you.” – Harrison Ford “Don’t think about your errors or failures; otherwise, you’ll never do a thing.”- Bill Murray

“Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” – Theodore Roosevelt “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” – Dale Carnegie “Keep on going, and the chances are that you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I never heard of anyone ever stumbling on something sitting down.” – Charles F. Kettering “Live every week like it’s Shark Week.” – Tracy Jordan “Even small positive shifts in thinking, create huge results if you are consistent in your efforts.” – Nanette Mathews

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” – Martin Luther King Jr “Training has been such a huge part of my life and career I hope to keep going with it.” – David Prowse “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The next best thing is the wrong thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.” – Theodore Roosevelt “If I just keep putting one foot in front of the other, it stands to reason that I’m going to get there.” – Rachel Joyce “You just do it. You force yourself to get up. You force yourself to put one foot before the other, and God damn it, you refuse to let it get to you. You fight. You cry. You curse. Then you go about the business of living. That’s how I’ve done it. There’s no other way.” – Elizabeth Taylor “Once you realize there is a life after mistakes, you gain a self-confidence that never goes away.” – Bob Schieffer

“The man on top of the mountain didn’t fall there.” – Vince Lombardi “You’ve just got to keep going through the tough times and try your best every time you play.” – Tammy Abraham “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, don’t sit at home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” – Dale Carnegie “Sometimes, you’ve got to work a little, so you can ball a lot.” – Tom Haverford

“We’ve just got to keep going. More. More work, more action, more results.” – Gina Raimondo “Failure is a bend in the road, not the end of the road. Learn from failure and keep moving forward.” – Roy T. Bennett “Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” – Unknown “I began to realize how important it was to be an enthusiast in life. He taught me that if you are interested in something, no matter what it is, go at it full speed ahead.” – Roald Dahl “What winning is to me is not giving up, is no matter what’s thrown at me, I can take it. And I can keep going.” – Patrick Swayze “Believe in yourself and all that you are, know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” – Christian D Larson

“Instead of letting the hard times get me down, I’ve learned to keep going to look for the hidden good.” – Paul J. Meyer “I always tell my kids if you lay down, people will step over you. But if you keep scrambling, if you keep going, someone will always, always give you a hand. Always. But you gotta keep dancing, you gotta keep your feet moving.” – Morgan Freeman “Do today what others won’t so tomorrow you can do what others can’t.” – Jerry Rice “When life events mimic shattered glass, carefully locate the pieces then gently pick them up.” – Gina Greenlee “Don’t think about making art. Just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.”- Andy Warhol “I don’t want to look back. I want to keep going forward, I still have something to say to people.” – Joe Strummer

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill “Siren voices tell me, ‘You don’t have to keep going on.’ And then you think, ‘I’m a writer. What do I do? Sit there watching my wife clean up?’ I don’t know. I like being a writer.” – Terry Pratchett “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.”- Estee Lauder “You are likely to fall when you stop paddling your bicycle. Such is life. As long as you don’t give up, you will never end up failing!” – Israelmore Ayivor “You wouldn’t train for a marathon & then give up a mile before the finish line. Same goes with your life & dreams.” – Dawn Gluskin “I have younger friends who don’t work, and they aren’t doing so well. My secret is to keep going, keep working.” – Les Paul “I’ll keep going till my face falls off.” – Barbara Cartland “The road of growth, enlargement and glory is outrageously difficult, but avoiding it is like avoiding your magnificent destiny.” – Hiral Nagda “Keep your head up. Move forward. Keep going.” – Alex Trebek “You learn more from losing than winning. You learn how to keep going.” – Morgan Wootten

Final Thoughts on Keep Going Quotes

Keeping on is occasionally the neatest transfer, up to suave shortcuts can occasionally prevent time when it comes down to it; grit solves just about any factor.

It can also be onerous to buckle down and do the dust to get thru to the shore but it surely’s those studies that form us and convey us in opposition to our complete attainable as people.

So, when you’re having bother making growth, come again and take a look at those stay going quotes to allow you to again at the trail.

