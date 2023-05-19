5 trending Houston stories: New eateries, Conroe ISD schools’ overcapacity, latest from TEA





Missed any of our articles from ultimate week? Take a take a look at what you’ll have ignored from Community Impact’s protection spaces in Houston from May 15-19.

Here are 5 eateries that opened in April or are coming quickly within the Conroe, Montgomery house Here are 5 eating choices that opened just lately or had been introduced to be coming quickly within the Conroe and Montgomery house. Read the whole tale by way of Reporter Peyton MacKenzie.

'Land swap' with Howard Hughes Corp. proposed for Grogan's Mill Village Center Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack introduced in a news unlock May 16 a "land swap" proposal between the county and The Howard Hughes Corp. for Grogan's Mill Village Center. The switch would contain Howard Hughes receiving the present South Regional Library and South County Community Center belongings, and the county receiving the Grogan's Mill Village Center area. Read the whole tale by way of Reporter Jessica Shorten.

Uncle Tetsu Japanese Cheesecake makes Texas debut in Katy International Japanese-bakery (*5*) is coming quickly to the Katy Grand buying groceries heart in Katy. Construction at the dessert store for takeout-only cheesecakes is estimated to conclude in June, in step with project filings from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Read extra by way of Reporter Asia Armour.

TEA suggests Houston ISD board participants function ‘liaisons’ to neighborhood as state takeover nears As the Texas Education Agency prepares to call new board managers and a brand new superintendent for Houston ISD as a part of an ongoing state intervention into the district, TEA officers are asking the present elected board participants to lend perception and institutional wisdom to people who are quickly to take their seats. Read extra by way of Editor Shawn Arrajj.