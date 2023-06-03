5 Takeaways From Ron DeSantis’s First Campaign Trip

After his odd, buzzy and ill-fated presidential debut on Twitter remaining week, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida performed a much more conventional marketing campaign excursion this week, barnstorming Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina to promote himself because the most powerful Republican choice to former President Donald J. Trump.

Along the way in which, he drew (*5*) of DeSantis-curious citizens. He held babies. He were given testy with a reporter. He threw some punches at Mr. Trump. He warned of a “malignant ideology” being pressed via liberals and vowed to “impose our will” to forestall it.

Here are 5 takeaways.

He gained’t cower in opposition to Trump — however how exhausting he’ll counterattack is unclear.

For months, Mr. DeSantis held his fireplace in opposition to Mr. Trump. Those days are obviously over.

“Petty,” he classified Mr. Trump’s scoffs. “Juvenile.” The former president’s criticisms of him? “Bizarre” and “ridiculous.”