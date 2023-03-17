5 summer foods for weight loss and stay healthy

We are all aware of the importance of maintaining healthy weight. This is because we try different diets. Nevertheless, with so many diets available, it might be difficult to find the one that is best for us. As a result, we sometimes make the mistake of following unhealthy diets with the false belief that they will benefit us. You must understand that losing weight is a long process, but it is not rocket science. It is possible to do this by following a healthy and sustainable diet and making healthy lifestyle choices. Since the weather is changing and we are all inching towards summer, it is critical that you modify your diet as well. So, here are the top 5 healthy foods that have been tried and tested by many and proven to deliver results for weight loss.

Summer foods for weight loss

You’re probably expecting us to recommend eating apples, oranges, pears, cucumbers, and so on, but that’s not the case. Here are 5 surprising foods that can help you lose weight.

Health Shots got in touch with Roopshree Jaiswal, Consultant – Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Mechanic Nagar, Indore, who recommended a few best summer foods to shed extra kilos.

According to Jaiswal, “Today, everyone’s worried about getting healthy with their top priorities being improving their health, losing weight and becoming in shape. However, even if someone exercises for hours and consumes the same number of calories, they might not lose weight.”

So, the following are 5 simple, healthy, and wholesome foods that are great for losing weight over the summer:

1. Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are high in protein and low in calories food. They make an ideal weight-loss snack. Since eggs reduce hunger and keep you full for a longer period of time, it’s best to consume them in breakfast and kickstart your weight loss. You can also add herbs, spices, and other beneficial flavours to boiled eggs to add flavour and taste.

2. Smoothies

Contrary to popular belief, smoothies are actually a great weight loss because of their low-calorie, high-fiber, and healthy fat content. These can be made with a variety of fruits, veggies, and other ingredients for a delectable and healthy snack. We’re suggesting you try the banana almond smoothie, this will also quench your summer thirst.

3. Roasted chickpeas

Another healthy snack for weight reduction is roasted chickpeas because they are low in calories, high in protein, fiber, good fats, and low in glycemic index. Also, all these properties make them a healthy choice for weight loss. Not to mention, this delicious, guilt-free crunchy snack also helps reduce appetite.

4. Broccoli

Consuming broccoli may improve weight loss. Broccoli’s low-calorie and high-fiber content can help you feel full and satisfied for longer. Our daily calorie intake may be decreased as a result, supporting your efforts to lose weight. Plus, the high iron, vitamin C and antioxidants present in it boosts energy levels and improves immunity as well.

5. Detox drinks

Apples, beetroot, and carrots can be combined to create a detox beverage. These three ingredients can be combined to create a delicious drink that is high in fiber and low in calories. It helps to lower bad cholesterol and maintains the integrity of the digestive system.

Takeaway

So ladies, trust these high-fiber and low-calorie foods which will aid in healthy metabolism and easy digestion. And say goodbye to belly fat this summer!